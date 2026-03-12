From a seat overlooking Cameroon’s National Assembly chamber, lawmaker Marlyse Soppo Toute presided on March 10 over the opening plenary session of the legislative body. The veteran member of the ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (RDPC) is familiar with heights. Long before entering politics, she built her career in civil aviation as a flight attendant.
A native of the Bell canton in Douala, Soppo Toute was among the first winners of Cameroon Airlines’ inaugural recruitment competition for flight attendants in 1971. She was then 24 years old. That marked the start of a long career in air transport, during which she served as a flight attendant, later becoming cabin chief and eventually senior cabin chief.
After graduating from France’s National School of Civil Aviation in 1976, she left the cabin to join the administration of the air transport sector. Her career in the field culminated in 2004 when she became a senior administrative officer, after holding positions as an administrative executive and head of high-value customer service.
A later training program in local government management appears to have encouraged her move into politics. The mother of one child was elected municipal councilor and first deputy mayor of Douala’s 2nd district during the 2007–2013 term.
Already serving since 2004 as chief executive of the real estate firm Société civile immobilière Lek, Soppo Toute then set her sights on national politics. She was elected to the National Assembly in the February 2020 elections. Once in parliament, she joined the Defense and Security Committee and was appointed by the president to the Supreme Council of the Judiciary as a representative of the National Assembly.
Since 2020, she has served as rapporteur on several parliamentary committees. Following the death of Laurentine Koa Mfegue, she became the Assembly’s senior member. In that role, she presided over the opening plenary session of the March parliamentary sitting and will oversee the election of the Assembly’s leadership in the coming days.
12, March 2026
From flight attendant to Parliament Speaker’s Chair: Marlyse Soppo Toute’s unusual path 0
Source: Sbbc