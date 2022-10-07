Privacy Overview
7, October 2022
‘God put you in power’, Russian Orthodox leader tells Putin on his 70th birthday 0
The head of the Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill said Friday that Vladimir Putin’s reign over Russia had been mandated by God, congratulating the Kremlin chief on his 70th birthday.
“God put you in power so that you could perform a service of special importance and of great responsibility for the fate of the country and the people entrusted to your care,” the patriarch said, joining a chorus of Russian officials congratulating Putin on his birthday.
Source: France 24