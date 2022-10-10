Privacy Overview
Indomitable Lions alleged Juju preparation for world cup: Eto’o responds 0
In an official note addressed to Radio France Internationale, RFI, the boss of the governing body of Cameroonian Football, Samuel Eto’o replied after the French media reported that the country is preparing Juju to win the world cup.
In the letter of October 7, 2022, Samuel Eto’o returned to the allegations mentioned in the article in French, “World Cup 2022: when football and mysticism come together in Cameroon“, published on October 6 on the website of the media in question.
This is the new information that is making headlines in Cameroon. For once again, the former captain of the indomitable lions will not let himself be walked on or on Cameroonian football, which has been leading for a short time.
Further the journalist adds that in the land of the indomitable lions, one does not joke with witchcraft or Juju, even when it requires certain practices which could shock the general public.
“According to a certain custom, to achieve a good course during an international competition, you have to surround yourself with the best marabouts, traditional healers and private healers”.
According to Samuel Eto’o, his remarks are defamatory with rather dubious sources which further discredit the media and the journalist in question. In any case, the native of Newbell formally denies the content of this article and challenges all RFI journalists to prove the veracity of what they say.
