The fate of current Indomitable Lions head coach Marc Brys is all but sealed. The Belgian tactician is set to leave his position.
Marc Brys is edging closer to Saudi Arabia, where he is expected to sign in January. The Belgian coach, who took charge of the Indomitable Lions in April 2024, boasts an impressive record to date. In 15 matches, he has suffered only one defeat, and successfully led the Cameroonian team to qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.
Early reports suggest Patrice Carteron is the front-runner to take over. Carteron is no stranger to African football, having led Mali to a bronze medal at AFCON 2013. He is, however, better known for his club achievements on the continent, winning multiple titles. With TP Mazembe, he lifted the CAF Champions League trophy in 2015, before clinching back-to-back CAF Super Cups in 2019 and 2020—first with Raja Casablanca and then with Zamalek SC.
27, November 2025
Indomitable Lions: date announced for Marc Brys’ departure 0
Source: Foot Africa