PSG’s young striker Hugo Ekitike (21) is in the sights of the Cameroon Football Federation. Samuel Eto’o is considering a meeting with the player, who has already played for France’s U20s.
His lack of playing time with the reigning French champions has not discouraged the Indomitable Lions, who intend to convince him to join their squad for the 2023 African Cup of Nations, according to the French press.
21, November 2023
Indomitable Lions: Eto'o plans to convince PSG's Hugo Ekitike
Source: Sports News Africa