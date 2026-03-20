The head coach of Cameroon’s national men’s football team, David Pagou, on Thursday announced a 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA Series.
The squad includes four goalkeepers, 10 defenders, nine midfielders, and three forwards.
Key midfielder Carlos Baleba, who plays for Premier League club Brighton, is not included in the squad, which also features local players.
“We have chosen players with a high level of positive spirit. We played well during the Africa Cup of Nations and we want to consolidate that by introducing new players. There are great players in our national championships,” Pagou told reporters while unveiling the list at a press conference in the capital, Yaoundé.
“This competition is important to us and we want to play well and earn points in the FIFA rankings,” he said.
The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon will face Australia on March 27 in Sydney and China on March 31 in Melbourne.
The FIFA Series is an invitational competition. The 2026 edition will feature 48 teams divided into 12 groups, including nine men’s groups and three women’s groups, with all six continental confederations represented. The tournament will run from March 25 to April 18.
20, March 2026
Indomitable Lions: Pagou unveils squad for 2026 FIFA Series 0
The head coach of Cameroon’s national men’s football team, David Pagou, on Thursday announced a 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA Series.
The squad includes four goalkeepers, 10 defenders, nine midfielders, and three forwards.
Key midfielder Carlos Baleba, who plays for Premier League club Brighton, is not included in the squad, which also features local players.
“We have chosen players with a high level of positive spirit. We played well during the Africa Cup of Nations and we want to consolidate that by introducing new players. There are great players in our national championships,” Pagou told reporters while unveiling the list at a press conference in the capital, Yaoundé.
“This competition is important to us and we want to play well and earn points in the FIFA rankings,” he said.
The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon will face Australia on March 27 in Sydney and China on March 31 in Melbourne.
The FIFA Series is an invitational competition. The 2026 edition will feature 48 teams divided into 12 groups, including nine men’s groups and three women’s groups, with all six continental confederations represented. The tournament will run from March 25 to April 18.
Culled from Xinhuanet by Queen Besumbu Agbaw