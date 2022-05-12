Privacy Overview
12, May 2022
Indomitable Lions: Song selects home-based players for training camp 0
Cameroon national football team head coach Rigobert Song has summoned a 25-man squad made up of local players for a training camp.
Song made the list public Tuesday night, which comprises players who are plying their trade in Division One Championship in the Central African nation.
“Song wants to give home-based players a chance. This is the first time in the history of Cameroonian football that local players have been called up for training by the head coach. It is expected that the best players will be selected for the preparations of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers,” sports analyst James Mbaru said.
In late April, Song said he wanted better collaboration between local professional clubs, coaches and players in a bid to build a strong national team.
The training camp will run from May 23 to 27.
Source: Xinhuanet