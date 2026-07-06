The AUDIT COMMITTEE that was created in the city of Leicester in England with the mandate to examine the financial management of the funeral funds of the late Tata Jeff Osife Mokube and report its findings to the donors and the wider community has released a report alleging mismanagement and repeated possible violations of Cameroonian community norms by Ben Ntamack.
The report, made public July 05, found that the finances for the late Jeff Osife Mokube funeral went into private pockets.
The Audit Committee Report disclosed that the late man’s mother received a miserable forty thousand FCFA while his dad had no idea that the Cameroonian community in Leicester had provided funds for Tata Jeff Osife’s home-going.
Officials of the audit committee could not be reached for comment.
Financial records throughout the funeral process revealed concerns, according to the Audit Committee Report, including irregular fund movements, cost allocation errors, compliance failures and weaknesses in financial controls.
A senior Cameroonian elite in Leicester who spoke to this reporter but sued for anonymity said the full scope of the financial problems will never become clear if Ben Ntamack is left to go scot-free.
“A lawsuit will be filed by the Cameroonian community in Leicester against Ben Ntamack” he quipped.
The Audit Committee other findings include serious deliberate errors in the cost of repatriation, wake keep allocation and funeral rites including systemic mismanagement and negligence which resulted in catastrophic and increased funeral bills both in Leicester and back home in Cameroon.
The Audit Committee Report also describes a pattern of broader calculated failures, including improper use of the funds raised by the Cameroonian community.
According to the Audit Committee Report, Cameroonians with a history of offenses such as theft and embezzlement should never be allowed to champion bereavement fund drives.
The Audit Committee attributed many of the issues outlined in the report — including the poor financial engineering of the funeral to the nasty environment within the group that was headed by Ben Ntamack.
A member of the Audit Committee was heard murmuring privately at the Clock Tower in Leicester City Centre that “everything about Ben Ntamack came across wrong, and all of the people we talked to just basically had nothing good to say about him and his integrity.”
The Leicester Audit Committee is not just acknowledging a Cameroonian problem, but it is solving it.
6, July 2026
Jeff Osife Mokube Affair: Audit Committee alleges mismanagement. What role did Ben Ntamack play? 0
by soter • Cameroon, News, Society
The AUDIT COMMITTEE that was created in the city of Leicester in England with the mandate to examine the financial management of the funeral funds of the late Tata Jeff Osife Mokube and report its findings to the donors and the wider community has released a report alleging mismanagement and repeated possible violations of Cameroonian community norms by Ben Ntamack.
The report, made public July 05, found that the finances for the late Jeff Osife Mokube funeral went into private pockets.
The Audit Committee Report disclosed that the late man’s mother received a miserable forty thousand FCFA while his dad had no idea that the Cameroonian community in Leicester had provided funds for Tata Jeff Osife’s home-going.
Officials of the audit committee could not be reached for comment.
Financial records throughout the funeral process revealed concerns, according to the Audit Committee Report, including irregular fund movements, cost allocation errors, compliance failures and weaknesses in financial controls.
A senior Cameroonian elite in Leicester who spoke to this reporter but sued for anonymity said the full scope of the financial problems will never become clear if Ben Ntamack is left to go scot-free.
“A lawsuit will be filed by the Cameroonian community in Leicester against Ben Ntamack” he quipped.
The Audit Committee other findings include serious deliberate errors in the cost of repatriation, wake keep allocation and funeral rites including systemic mismanagement and negligence which resulted in catastrophic and increased funeral bills both in Leicester and back home in Cameroon.
The Audit Committee Report also describes a pattern of broader calculated failures, including improper use of the funds raised by the Cameroonian community.
According to the Audit Committee Report, Cameroonians with a history of offenses such as theft and embezzlement should never be allowed to champion bereavement fund drives.
The Audit Committee attributed many of the issues outlined in the report — including the poor financial engineering of the funeral to the nasty environment within the group that was headed by Ben Ntamack.
A member of the Audit Committee was heard murmuring privately at the Clock Tower in Leicester City Centre that “everything about Ben Ntamack came across wrong, and all of the people we talked to just basically had nothing good to say about him and his integrity.”
The Leicester Audit Committee is not just acknowledging a Cameroonian problem, but it is solving it.
By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai