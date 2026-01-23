The chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has warned enemies against any miscalculation, stressing that his forces have “their hands on the trigger” to implement the orders of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.
“We warn the criminal, evil, and anti-human enemies, particularly the United States and the fake and racist Zionist regime, to learn from historical experience and what they sustained in the 12-day imposed war [in June] to avoid any miscalculation,” said Major General Mohammad Pakpour in a message on Thursday.
If they commit any miscalculation, they will face a “more painful and regret-inducing” fate, he added.
He emphasized that the IRGC forces have more firmly than ever beefed up the nation’s defensive power and the country’s security against the American-Zionist animosity and malicious acts.
In late December, Iran saw sporadic economic protests that were quickly hijacked by rioters incited by US and Israeli leaders and aided by their spy operatives on the ground.
US President Donald Trump openly and publicly encouraged violence by calling on armed rioters to take over state institutions and threatening military action against Iran if they were confronted.
In an opinion piece published by The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Trump’s threats against Iran served as a direct incentive for terrorist cells to pursue a strategy of “maximum bloodshed” to drag the US into another war on behalf of Israel.
Source: Presstv