Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says the country is fully prepared to react to malicious plots by the United States aimed at altering the economic equations arising from the ongoing US-Israeli aggression against Iran.
In a post on his X account on Monday, Araghchi stated that the US military operation, which he termed “Epic Mistake” instead of “Epic Fury,” has already driven international energy and commodity prices to unbearable levels.
He suggested that the US may be considering surprising Iran by launching attacks on its energy production facilities.
Without elaborating, the minister noted that such a move could be an attempt by the US to contain the growing economic shocks caused by the war and its impact on energy prices.
“9 days into Operation Epic Mistake, oil prices have doubled while all commodities are skyrocketing. We know the U.S. is plotting against our oil and nuclear sites in hopes of containing a huge inflationary shock. Iran is fully prepared,” Araghchi said in his post.
“And we, too, have many surprises in store,” he added.
Iran’s extensive response to US and Israeli attacks has included operations targeting US military assets in oil-rich countries of the Persian Gulf.
This has triggered a major surge in the prices of oil and natural gas, sending shockwaves through international markets.
Iran has indicated that the surge may continue and could reach historic levels if the US and Israel decide to target Iran’s energy production facilities, prompting Iran to retaliate by striking corresponding sites in the region.
Market analysts believe such a scenario could drive oil prices to record levels exceeding $200 per barrel.
9, March 2026
Iran has many surprises in store to respond to US plots
Source: Presstv