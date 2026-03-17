The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has launched its massive 58th wave of retaliatory missile and drone strikes against Israeli positions and United States military bases.
The massive barrage, conducted in the framework of “Operation True Promise 4,” was initiated in the morning, said the force in a statement.
This highly successful, “effect-based operation” was explicitly dedicated to “all the martyred children of the Ramadan War,” noted the statement.
The military statement emphasized that the strike specifically honors the victims of the “Minab school” massacare and the youngest casualty of the ongoing conflict, a three-day-old infant named “Mojtaba,” who was killed along his family last night in Arak, centeral Iran.
To execute this sweeping operation, Iranian forces utilized a formidable arsenal of highly accurate, pinpoint-striking, and super-heavy weaponry.
This included the Khorramshahr missile equipped with a 2-ton warhead, the multi-warhead Ghadr, and the advanced Fattah and Kheibar Shekan missiles. Medium-range systems such as the Fateh and Qiam, alongside a swarm of destructive suicide drones, were also deployed.
The sophisticated assault targeted a wide array of strategic locations across the northern and central parts of the occupied territories, including Nahariya, Beit Shemesh, Tel Aviv, and West Quds.
Furthermore, the strikes heavily pounded the regional positions of the terrorist US army, directly hitting American bases in Victoria, Ali Al Salem, and Al Kharj, as well as the US Navy’s 5th Fleet.
The sheer scale of the 58th wave triggered widespread panic across the occupied lands.
Warning sirens blared continuously in Tel Aviv, Ashdod, Bat Yam, and 136 other locations across the occupied territories.
According to demographic estimates, the massive Iranian missile barrage forced approximately 4,330,000 occupiers to rush to bomb shelters.
This fierce military retaliation falls strictly within the framework of the Iranian Armed Forces’ legitimate response to a large-scale and unprovoked war launched by Washington and Tel Aviv.
The deadly US-Israeli campaign began on February 28 with the cowardly assassination of the former Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, alongside several high-ranking military commanders.
That unprovoked aggression was launched despite ongoing, indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington regarding Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.
Since the outbreak of the war, US and Israeli forces have carried out extensive aerial strikes on both military and civilian installations across Iran, resulting in significant casualties—including the massacred schoolchildren in Minab.
In response to these ongoing atrocities, Iran has maintained a relentless campaign of massive missile and drone attacks, firmly targeting US interests in the region and Israeli positions throughout the occupied territories.
17, March 2026
Iran launches 58th wave of retaliatory strikes using precision, heavy missiles 0
The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has launched its massive 58th wave of retaliatory missile and drone strikes against Israeli positions and United States military bases.
The massive barrage, conducted in the framework of “Operation True Promise 4,” was initiated in the morning, said the force in a statement.
This highly successful, “effect-based operation” was explicitly dedicated to “all the martyred children of the Ramadan War,” noted the statement.
The military statement emphasized that the strike specifically honors the victims of the “Minab school” massacare and the youngest casualty of the ongoing conflict, a three-day-old infant named “Mojtaba,” who was killed along his family last night in Arak, centeral Iran.
To execute this sweeping operation, Iranian forces utilized a formidable arsenal of highly accurate, pinpoint-striking, and super-heavy weaponry.
This included the Khorramshahr missile equipped with a 2-ton warhead, the multi-warhead Ghadr, and the advanced Fattah and Kheibar Shekan missiles. Medium-range systems such as the Fateh and Qiam, alongside a swarm of destructive suicide drones, were also deployed.
The sophisticated assault targeted a wide array of strategic locations across the northern and central parts of the occupied territories, including Nahariya, Beit Shemesh, Tel Aviv, and West Quds.
Furthermore, the strikes heavily pounded the regional positions of the terrorist US army, directly hitting American bases in Victoria, Ali Al Salem, and Al Kharj, as well as the US Navy’s 5th Fleet.
The sheer scale of the 58th wave triggered widespread panic across the occupied lands.
Warning sirens blared continuously in Tel Aviv, Ashdod, Bat Yam, and 136 other locations across the occupied territories.
According to demographic estimates, the massive Iranian missile barrage forced approximately 4,330,000 occupiers to rush to bomb shelters.
This fierce military retaliation falls strictly within the framework of the Iranian Armed Forces’ legitimate response to a large-scale and unprovoked war launched by Washington and Tel Aviv.
The deadly US-Israeli campaign began on February 28 with the cowardly assassination of the former Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, alongside several high-ranking military commanders.
That unprovoked aggression was launched despite ongoing, indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington regarding Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.
Since the outbreak of the war, US and Israeli forces have carried out extensive aerial strikes on both military and civilian installations across Iran, resulting in significant casualties—including the massacred schoolchildren in Minab.
In response to these ongoing atrocities, Iran has maintained a relentless campaign of massive missile and drone attacks, firmly targeting US interests in the region and Israeli positions throughout the occupied territories.
Source: Press TV