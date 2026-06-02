A senior Mossad official has resigned from his position after the appointment of Roman Gofman as head of the Israeli spy agency, a move that pundits say is a clear sign of tensions within the Tel Aviv regime’s intelligence service.
According to the Israeli Hebrew-language Channel 12, the official, known by the letter “D”, used to serve as the head of the Teifel department, which is responsible for foreign intelligence relations in Mossad.
He announced his resignation on Monday, just a few hours after the Supreme Court issued a ruling confirming Gofman’s appointment as head of the organization.
The report added that “D” was among the most serious options for the position of the head of Mossad and, before resigning, held the highest position among the heads of the organization’s departments.
According to the Israeli channel, the “Teifel” (meaning “world”) department is responsible for managing Mossad’s foreign intelligence relations and coordinating with intelligence agencies around the world. It is also responsible for developing and managing communication channels and diplomatic relations with countries with which Israel does not have formal relations.
The public Israeli broadcaster KAN also noted that more senior Mossad officials are expected to resign shortly.
2, June 2026
Israel: Senior Mossad official quits after Gofman appointed as head 0
A senior Mossad official has resigned from his position after the appointment of Roman Gofman as head of the Israeli spy agency, a move that pundits say is a clear sign of tensions within the Tel Aviv regime’s intelligence service.
According to the Israeli Hebrew-language Channel 12, the official, known by the letter “D”, used to serve as the head of the Teifel department, which is responsible for foreign intelligence relations in Mossad.
He announced his resignation on Monday, just a few hours after the Supreme Court issued a ruling confirming Gofman’s appointment as head of the organization.
The report added that “D” was among the most serious options for the position of the head of Mossad and, before resigning, held the highest position among the heads of the organization’s departments.
According to the Israeli channel, the “Teifel” (meaning “world”) department is responsible for managing Mossad’s foreign intelligence relations and coordinating with intelligence agencies around the world. It is also responsible for developing and managing communication channels and diplomatic relations with countries with which Israel does not have formal relations.
The public Israeli broadcaster KAN also noted that more senior Mossad officials are expected to resign shortly.
Source: Presstv