This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
Keeping this cookie enabled helps us to improve our website.
Please enable Strictly Necessary Cookies first so that we can save your preferences!
7, July 2025
Kenya: At least 11 dead in protests as central Nairobi sealed off 0
by soter • Africa, Breaking News, Headline News, News
At least eleven people have been killed during anti-government protests in Kenya and 567 arrested, police said.
Police opened fire on demonstrators, and earlier Dr Aron Sikuku, a medic at Eagle Nursing Home on the outskirts of Nairobi, told the BBC the bodies of two people who died of gunshot wounds had been brought to the facility.
He said hundreds of protesters had gathered outside his hospital demanding to take away the bodies.
The demonstrations mark the 35th anniversary of the historic Saba Saba – meaning “seven-seven” – protests of 7 July 1990, which launched Kenya’s push for multi-party democracy.
Police released a statement on Monday evening praising officers for “exceptional restraint and professionalism in the face of sustained violence and provocation”. It said 52 police officers and 11 civilians had been wounded.
The state-run Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KHRC) earlier said at least 10 people had been killed.
In a scathing report, it accused police of using excessive force, as has frequently been the case during the current wave of protests.
“Police operated in plainclothes and unmarked vehicles” on Monday and collaborated with “armed criminal gangs in Nairobi, Kajiado, Nakuru, Kiambu, and Eldoret”, it said. The police have previously denied such accusations.
It added that it had evidence that at least two people had been abducted, as well as reporting 29 injuries and 37 arrests in towns across the country.
From early in the morning, hundreds of commuters and overnight travellers were stranded at checkpoints, some more than 10km (six miles) from the city centre, with only a few vehicles allowed through.
Roads leading to key government sites – including the president’s official residence, State House, and the Kenyan parliament – were barricaded with razor wire.
Some schools advised students to stay at home.
But clashes broke out in parts of the capital as demonstrators lit fires and attempted to breach police cordons. Officers responded with tear gas and water cannon.
According to leading Kenyan newspaper the Nation, demonstrations have spread to 17 counties out of 47.
In Meru county, eastern Kenya, a shopping centre in the town of Makutano was engulfed in flames. Clouds of thick black smoke could be seen coming from the building.
In Ol Kalou town, one protester was shot dead and another who suffered gunshot wounds survived.
In Kamukunji, near the Nairobi venue where the original Saba Saba protests were held, police battled groups of protesters who lit fires on the streets.
A planned appearance by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was cancelled, with him saying “the roadblocks all over town which made it difficult for people to make it to Kamukunji” meant he could not “join Kenyans in commemorating this important day”.
But this did not deter him from blasting Kenya’s “rogue police force that shoots people with impunity, a force inherited from the colonialists,” while calling for a national dialogue on reforming the country’s police.
He was arrested after the original Saba Saba protests in 1990 but last year threw his support behind the government.
By mid-morning on Monday, hundreds of overnight passengers remained stranded.
Some long-distance buses were parked in Kabete, about 13km from the city centre, with many passengers who could not afford to pay extra money for motorcycle rides to their destinations remaining there.
Humphrey Gumbishi, a bus driver, said they had started their journey on Sunday evening only to find the police road block in the morning.
“We started travelling at 8:30pm last night… We want the government to engage in a dialogue with Gen-Zs so all this can come to an end,” he told the BBC.
In a statement issued on Sunday evening, the police said it was their constitutional duty to protect lives and property while maintaining public order.
Monday’s demonstrations were organised primarily by the so-called Gen-Z young people, demanding good governance, greater accountability, and justice for victims of police brutality, continuing the wave of anti-government protests since last year.
On 25 June, at least 19 people were killed and thousands of businesses looted and destroyed in a day of nationwide protests that were being held in honour of those killed in last year’s anti-tax protests.
On Sunday, an armed gang attacked the Nairobi headquarters of the KHRC, which had been hosting a press conference organised by women calling for an end to state violence ahead of Monday’s protests.
KHRC spokesman Ernest Cornel said the gang was made up of at least 25 people on motorbikes chanting: “There will be no protest today.”
“They were carrying stones, they were carrying clubs… they stole laptops, they stole a phone and they also took some valuables from journalists who were there,” he told the BBC Newsday programme.
The original Saba Saba protests were a key moment that helped usher in multiparty democracy in Kenya after years of one-party rule.
The response by the then government under President Daniel arap Moi was brutal. Many protesters were arrested, while at least 20 people were reportedly killed.
Since then, Saba Saba has come to symbolise civic resistance and the fight for democratic freedom in Kenya.
Source: BBC