Eight years after winning Cameroon’s backing for Louise Mushikiwabo’s successful bid to lead the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF), Rwanda has returned to Yaoundé seeking support for her re-election.
With President Paul Biya currently abroad, Secretary General of the Presidency Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh received former African Development Bank President Donald Kaberuka at the Unity Palace on June 25.
Kaberuka delivered a sealed letter from President Paul Kagame to his Cameroonian counterpart. While the visit was officially presented as a goodwill mission between the two countries, it also had a clear diplomatic objective: securing Cameroon’s support for Mushikiwabo’s campaign for another term as OIF Secretary General.
Speaking after the meeting, Kaberuka confirmed that Rwanda was actively campaigning for Mushikiwabo’s re-election.
“I brought a message of friendship and brotherhood from President Paul Kagame to his brother and friend, President Paul Biya. Cameroon and Rwanda have long enjoyed deep ties. We came to strengthen those relations and deliver the sealed letter to the Secretary General of the Presidency,” he told reporters.
The former AfDB president added that Kigali is seeking a new mandate for Mushikiwabo so she can continue the reforms launched since taking office in 2018 and further strengthen multilateral cooperation.
A Familiar Diplomatic Strategy
The latest diplomatic effort echoes Rwanda’s campaign eight years ago. Ahead of the 17th Francophonie Summit in Yerevan, Armenia, Kigali launched an extensive diplomatic campaign to rally support for Mushikiwabo’s candidacy. Cameroon was among the countries approached before the former Rwandan foreign minister was elected Secretary General.
While the political context has changed since then, Rwanda’s strategy remains largely the same: secure the backing of influential African and French-speaking member states before the election. Cameroon once again appears to be one of Kigali’s priority partners.
A Key Stop Ahead of the Vote
Kaberuka’s visit also comes amid heightened diplomatic activity at the Unity Palace. Only days earlier, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh received an envoy from Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, who was promoting the candidacy of Coumba Bâ for the same position.
Those successive visits underscore Cameroon’s importance in the upcoming election. As an influential OIF member and a leading diplomatic player in Central Africa, the country has become an essential stop for candidates seeking support ahead of the decisive summit. The election is scheduled for November during the 20th Francophonie Summit in Cambodia.
Four candidates are officially in the race: incumbent Secretary General Louise Mushikiwabo, backed by Rwanda; Coumba Bâ of Mauritania; Juliana Amato Lumumba, the Democratic Republic of Congo’s former foreign minister and daughter of Patrice Lumumba; and former Romanian Prime Minister Dacian Cioloș. With several months still to go before heads of state and government cast their votes, bilateral lobbying is expected to intensify.
In a race where diplomatic alliances may prove just as important as campaign platforms, Rwanda appears to be relying on the same strategy that worked in 2018: securing the support of key African partners early. By returning to Yaoundé, Kigali is signaling that it still views Cameroon as one of the most influential voices in the contest for the leadership of the OIF.
29, June 2026
La Francophonie: Rwanda seeks Yaoundé backing for Mushikiwabo 0
Eight years after winning Cameroon’s backing for Louise Mushikiwabo’s successful bid to lead the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF), Rwanda has returned to Yaoundé seeking support for her re-election.
With President Paul Biya currently abroad, Secretary General of the Presidency Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh received former African Development Bank President Donald Kaberuka at the Unity Palace on June 25.
Kaberuka delivered a sealed letter from President Paul Kagame to his Cameroonian counterpart. While the visit was officially presented as a goodwill mission between the two countries, it also had a clear diplomatic objective: securing Cameroon’s support for Mushikiwabo’s campaign for another term as OIF Secretary General.
Speaking after the meeting, Kaberuka confirmed that Rwanda was actively campaigning for Mushikiwabo’s re-election.
“I brought a message of friendship and brotherhood from President Paul Kagame to his brother and friend, President Paul Biya. Cameroon and Rwanda have long enjoyed deep ties. We came to strengthen those relations and deliver the sealed letter to the Secretary General of the Presidency,” he told reporters.
The former AfDB president added that Kigali is seeking a new mandate for Mushikiwabo so she can continue the reforms launched since taking office in 2018 and further strengthen multilateral cooperation.
A Familiar Diplomatic Strategy
The latest diplomatic effort echoes Rwanda’s campaign eight years ago. Ahead of the 17th Francophonie Summit in Yerevan, Armenia, Kigali launched an extensive diplomatic campaign to rally support for Mushikiwabo’s candidacy. Cameroon was among the countries approached before the former Rwandan foreign minister was elected Secretary General.
While the political context has changed since then, Rwanda’s strategy remains largely the same: secure the backing of influential African and French-speaking member states before the election. Cameroon once again appears to be one of Kigali’s priority partners.
A Key Stop Ahead of the Vote
Kaberuka’s visit also comes amid heightened diplomatic activity at the Unity Palace. Only days earlier, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh received an envoy from Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, who was promoting the candidacy of Coumba Bâ for the same position.
Those successive visits underscore Cameroon’s importance in the upcoming election. As an influential OIF member and a leading diplomatic player in Central Africa, the country has become an essential stop for candidates seeking support ahead of the decisive summit. The election is scheduled for November during the 20th Francophonie Summit in Cambodia.
Four candidates are officially in the race: incumbent Secretary General Louise Mushikiwabo, backed by Rwanda; Coumba Bâ of Mauritania; Juliana Amato Lumumba, the Democratic Republic of Congo’s former foreign minister and daughter of Patrice Lumumba; and former Romanian Prime Minister Dacian Cioloș. With several months still to go before heads of state and government cast their votes, bilateral lobbying is expected to intensify.
In a race where diplomatic alliances may prove just as important as campaign platforms, Rwanda appears to be relying on the same strategy that worked in 2018: securing the support of key African partners early. By returning to Yaoundé, Kigali is signaling that it still views Cameroon as one of the most influential voices in the contest for the leadership of the OIF.
Source: Sbbc