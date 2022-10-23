Privacy Overview
Lions Road to Qatar: Choupo-Moting has scored four goals in his last three games 0
Choupo-Moting, who played as a backup striker for Lewandowski for two seasons at Bayern, has scored four goals in his last three games.
Speaking after Bayern’s dominant 2-0 win away against Hoffenheim, the former Paris Saint-Germain and Stoke City striker said he and his Munich team were ready to see their former teammate again.
“I’m really looking forward to seeing Lewi again – he is a world-class player,” Choupo-Moting told Sky.
The Hamburg-born forward appears to have allayed some of the fears that Bayern may struggle during the post-Lewandowski era, after Munich won only one game from six from late August to early October.
Choupo-Moting thanked his teammates for his uptick in form.
“There is no secret really – we put pressure (on other sides) very well,” the 33-year-old said.
“I trust in my qualities and in those of the team.”
Bayern take on Barcelona on Wednesday night, having won the home leg 2-0.
Source: AFP