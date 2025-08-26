Cameroon Concord News Group has unveiled a reporting team for the Manyu Cultural Jamboree this weekend in Birmingham City.
Chi Prudence Asong will continue to cover all events in the Midlands including Wales and Northern Ireland, while also reporting from London under the direct supervision of our London Bureau Chief Asu Isong.
Camcord’s senior international correspondent Soter Agbaw-Ebai has been authorized to make the trip to Birmingham after covering the MECA Leicester election and the Manyu Women’s International Association (Nyene Mawn) Residential Convention in Paris.
Nelly Epupa has been named Cameroon Concord News Group reporter to cover the Manyu Cultural Jamboree activity on Friday. And she will also report on all activities on Saturday.
Newsrooms at all major Cameroonian media organizations have had to rethink their strategies and make their reporting teams to remain relevant to the Cameroonian diaspora.
26, August 2025
Manyu Cultural Jamboree UK: Cameroon Concord unveils Birmingham team 0
By Nelly Epupa