20, December 2024
Missing flight MH370 affair: Malaysia approves new search 0
The Malaysian government says it has agreed in principle to resume the search for a passenger jet that vanished ten years ago in one of aviation’s greatest mysteries.
Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 disappeared in March 2014 while on its way to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur with 239 people on board.
Efforts to locate the wreckage of the Boeing 777 have sputtered over the years and hundreds of families of those on board remain haunted by the tragedy.
On Friday, Malaysia’s transport minister Anthony Loke said the cabinet approved in principle a $70m (£56m) deal with US-based marine exploration firm Ocean Infinity to find the aircraft.
Under a “no find, no fee” arrangement, Ocean Infinity will get paid only when the wreckage is found.
A 2018 search by Ocean Infinity under similar terms ended unsuccessfully after three months.
A multinational effort that cost $150m ended in 2017 after two years of scouring vast waters.
While the government has “in principle” accepted Ocean infinity’s offer, Loke said negotiations over specific terms of the deal were still ongoing and would be finalised early next year.
The new search will cover a 15,000 sq km patch in the southern Indian Ocean.
“We hope this time will be positive,” Loke said, adding that finding the wreckage would give closure to the families of those on board.
Source: BBC