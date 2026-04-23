Cameroon is actually going through a season of death as government officials having been falling like fish that have drunk gamalin. Ever since the former Senate President Marcel Niat Njifendji, kicked the bucket, it seems as if death is stalking regime stalwarts.
On Tuesday, Nfor Tabetando who was a Senate vice president under Marcel Niat Njifendji, also transitioned to the world beyond where he was received by his former boss with joy.
Both men are today reflecting on their days at the Senate and are asking themselves why they could not engineer meaningful change in their own country.
Today, another regime stalwart, Jean Pierre Biyitti Bi Essam, who once served as the minister of post and telecommunication and the country’s ambassador to Israel, joined Niat and Tabetando where he is updating them on the goings-on in the country.
Former Senate president, Niat Njifendji, asked Jean Pierre Biyitti Bi Essam if their former colleagues and ruling party comrades were still practicing the old politics of bitterness which created a lot of stress for them, leading to their exit from the world.
Jean Pierre Biyitti Bi Essam informed them that change was not on the horizon, adding that things would only change if the majority of the hungry and corrupt elements joined them in the world beyond.
Their discussions are now focusing on those who will be joining them soon, especially as many of them are old, fragile and suffering from diabetes and prostrate issues.
Mr. Jean Pierre Biyitti Bi Essam informed Nfor Tabetando and Mr. Niat that the Constitutional Council might soon be bereaved as many of its members are seriously ill, with one of them suffering from acute dementia.
23, April 2026
Cameroon: A season of death 0
by soter • Cameroon, Headline News, News
Cameroon is actually going through a season of death as government officials having been falling like fish that have drunk gamalin. Ever since the former Senate President Marcel Niat Njifendji, kicked the bucket, it seems as if death is stalking regime stalwarts.
On Tuesday, Nfor Tabetando who was a Senate vice president under Marcel Niat Njifendji, also transitioned to the world beyond where he was received by his former boss with joy.
Both men are today reflecting on their days at the Senate and are asking themselves why they could not engineer meaningful change in their own country.
Today, another regime stalwart, Jean Pierre Biyitti Bi Essam, who once served as the minister of post and telecommunication and the country’s ambassador to Israel, joined Niat and Tabetando where he is updating them on the goings-on in the country.
Former Senate president, Niat Njifendji, asked Jean Pierre Biyitti Bi Essam if their former colleagues and ruling party comrades were still practicing the old politics of bitterness which created a lot of stress for them, leading to their exit from the world.
Jean Pierre Biyitti Bi Essam informed them that change was not on the horizon, adding that things would only change if the majority of the hungry and corrupt elements joined them in the world beyond.
Their discussions are now focusing on those who will be joining them soon, especially as many of them are old, fragile and suffering from diabetes and prostrate issues.
Mr. Jean Pierre Biyitti Bi Essam informed Nfor Tabetando and Mr. Niat that the Constitutional Council might soon be bereaved as many of its members are seriously ill, with one of them suffering from acute dementia.
By Chi Prudence Asong