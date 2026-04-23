Latin American investors are positioning Cameroon as their preferred entry point into the Central African market, with concrete business commitments already emerging from the first edition of the Economic Forum for Import Substitution with Latin American Countries (EFILAC 2026), which opened on April 2026 in Yaoundé.
The forum brings together policymakers, investors and business leaders from both regions to accelerate cooperation in agro-industry, pharmaceuticals and construction materials. Organised by the Ministry of External Relations and the Investment Promotion Agency (IPA), the initiative is designed to strengthen domestic productive capacity while diversifying trade partnerships beyond traditional markets.
The opening session set out the government’s objective of building concrete industrial partnerships capable of producing goods currently imported in large volumes. Officials highlighted technology transfer and shared expertise as central to this strategy, particularly drawing on Latin America’s experience in value addition and agricultural transformation.
According to the Secretary General at the Ministry of External Relations, Oumarou Chinmoun, EFILAC is in line with government policy: that of making Cameroon a land of productive opportunities and essential industrial growth in the heart of Africa.
“We share with nations such as Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia and Chile not only similar climatic and agricultural challenges, but above all proven expertise in structural transformation and the development of agricultural value chains,” he said.
Gateway to a 60-million-consumer market
Data presented during the forum indicates that trade between Africa and Latin America currently accounts for less than 2% of global exchanges, pointing to a significant untapped growth margin. Cameroon continues to import agricultural inputs, processed food products and industrial equipment from the region, with estimates placing these flows at around CFA1.5 trillion annually.
Officials said reversing this trend through local production could unlock new industrial capacity while reducing external dependence. The API outlined its role in structuring investment opportunities, positioning itself as a facilitator for Latin American firms seeking entry into Cameroon and the wider Central African market.
“The opportunities for investment are numerous and are driven by growing demand in agro-industry, construction materials, agricultural equipment, industrial packaging, logistics and production technologies,” said Boma Donatus, an API official. “The Cameroon market represents 28 million consumers within a CEMAC space of 60 million inhabitants, with access to more than 12 billion consumers across African markets,” he added.
Parallel to the policy discussions, the forum hosted a first round of business-to-business meetings between Cameroonian and Latin American companies. These sessions are aimed at establishing joint ventures and long-term industrial partnerships, particularly in sectors where import substitution is considered immediately viable.
Latin American investors attending the forum signaled strong interest in Cameroon’s geographic position and resource base. Daniella Prudente Vitorino, Head of Delegation of Latin American investors, said the country’s market fundamentals had influenced investment decisions.
“I came in an economic mission like this and my heart decided to stay here. When I got back in Brazil, my team began to start marketing studies,” she said. “This country has many similarities with Brazil in terms of climate, rainfall levels and food customs, and that made us decide to stay here,” she added.
She also pointed to Cameroon’s role as a regional gateway. “Let’s not forget one important thing, the strategic location of Cameroon for the entire African market. Cameroon’s strategic location is very important to us,” she said.
Sector-specific investments are already emerging. In the livestock and agriculture value chain, investors have identified the Adamawa Region as a priority zone, with new facilities and training programs underway, including initiatives in artificial insemination to improve productivity.
Beyond agriculture, aquaculture has also been identified as a growth area. Helio F. Martins, a Brazilian business leader, highlighted the potential for adapting Latin American technologies to local conditions.
“Cameroon is a land of opportunities, especially in aquaculture. We have a technology within the company that is very well adapted to Cameroon, which has many rivers where we can produce fish,” he said. “We have already imported equipment and created a company with a local partner. This forum will allow us to boost our partnership with Cameroon,” he added.
The forum’s first day concluded with networking events, including a business and cultural gala aimed at strengthening ties between participants. Organizers said the quality of exchanges and level of participation indicate strong prospects for translating discussions into tangible investments.
23, April 2026
Yaoundé Forum opens door to Latin American Industrial Investment 0
Latin American investors are positioning Cameroon as their preferred entry point into the Central African market, with concrete business commitments already emerging from the first edition of the Economic Forum for Import Substitution with Latin American Countries (EFILAC 2026), which opened on April 2026 in Yaoundé.
The forum brings together policymakers, investors and business leaders from both regions to accelerate cooperation in agro-industry, pharmaceuticals and construction materials. Organised by the Ministry of External Relations and the Investment Promotion Agency (IPA), the initiative is designed to strengthen domestic productive capacity while diversifying trade partnerships beyond traditional markets.
The opening session set out the government’s objective of building concrete industrial partnerships capable of producing goods currently imported in large volumes. Officials highlighted technology transfer and shared expertise as central to this strategy, particularly drawing on Latin America’s experience in value addition and agricultural transformation.
According to the Secretary General at the Ministry of External Relations, Oumarou Chinmoun, EFILAC is in line with government policy: that of making Cameroon a land of productive opportunities and essential industrial growth in the heart of Africa.
“We share with nations such as Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia and Chile not only similar climatic and agricultural challenges, but above all proven expertise in structural transformation and the development of agricultural value chains,” he said.
Gateway to a 60-million-consumer market
Data presented during the forum indicates that trade between Africa and Latin America currently accounts for less than 2% of global exchanges, pointing to a significant untapped growth margin. Cameroon continues to import agricultural inputs, processed food products and industrial equipment from the region, with estimates placing these flows at around CFA1.5 trillion annually.
Officials said reversing this trend through local production could unlock new industrial capacity while reducing external dependence. The API outlined its role in structuring investment opportunities, positioning itself as a facilitator for Latin American firms seeking entry into Cameroon and the wider Central African market.
“The opportunities for investment are numerous and are driven by growing demand in agro-industry, construction materials, agricultural equipment, industrial packaging, logistics and production technologies,” said Boma Donatus, an API official. “The Cameroon market represents 28 million consumers within a CEMAC space of 60 million inhabitants, with access to more than 12 billion consumers across African markets,” he added.
Parallel to the policy discussions, the forum hosted a first round of business-to-business meetings between Cameroonian and Latin American companies. These sessions are aimed at establishing joint ventures and long-term industrial partnerships, particularly in sectors where import substitution is considered immediately viable.
Latin American investors attending the forum signaled strong interest in Cameroon’s geographic position and resource base. Daniella Prudente Vitorino, Head of Delegation of Latin American investors, said the country’s market fundamentals had influenced investment decisions.
“I came in an economic mission like this and my heart decided to stay here. When I got back in Brazil, my team began to start marketing studies,” she said. “This country has many similarities with Brazil in terms of climate, rainfall levels and food customs, and that made us decide to stay here,” she added.
She also pointed to Cameroon’s role as a regional gateway. “Let’s not forget one important thing, the strategic location of Cameroon for the entire African market. Cameroon’s strategic location is very important to us,” she said.
Sector-specific investments are already emerging. In the livestock and agriculture value chain, investors have identified the Adamawa Region as a priority zone, with new facilities and training programs underway, including initiatives in artificial insemination to improve productivity.
Beyond agriculture, aquaculture has also been identified as a growth area. Helio F. Martins, a Brazilian business leader, highlighted the potential for adapting Latin American technologies to local conditions.
“Cameroon is a land of opportunities, especially in aquaculture. We have a technology within the company that is very well adapted to Cameroon, which has many rivers where we can produce fish,” he said. “We have already imported equipment and created a company with a local partner. This forum will allow us to boost our partnership with Cameroon,” he added.
The forum’s first day concluded with networking events, including a business and cultural gala aimed at strengthening ties between participants. Organizers said the quality of exchanges and level of participation indicate strong prospects for translating discussions into tangible investments.
Source: Business in Cameroon