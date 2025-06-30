This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
30, June 2025
Mounouna Foutsou to lead labour Ministry after Tchiroma resignation 0
by soter • Cameroon, Headline News, Politics
President Paul Biya has appointed Mounouna Foutsou, Minister of Youth and Civic Education, to temporarily oversee the Ministry of Employment and Vocational Training following the resignation of Issa Tchiroma Bakary on June 24.
The announcement was made public by Séraphin Magloire Fouda, Secretary-General of the Prime Minister’s Office.
Shortly after the decision, the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Employment, Forchap Esandem Prudence Nkong, visited Mounouna Foutsou at his office. According to the Ministry of Youth’s communications department, Foutsou has already laid out his roadmap, calling for a working session with senior officials of the ministry under his temporary leadership on Monday, June 30.
“Madam Secretary-General, it is time to get back to work after the departure of our big brother. Go and share the work plan with the team,” Foutsou reportedly stated.
Tchiroma’s resignation, seen as a major political shift, signals the end of his alliance with the ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM). The leader of the National Salvation Front of Cameroon (FSNC) party also announced his candidacy for the October 2025 presidential election, officially distancing himself from the regime he had supported for years.
This change in leadership at the Ministry of Employment comes amid growing signs of political realignment as the country approaches the presidential vote.
Source: Business in Cameroon