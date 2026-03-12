The first message from new Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei was released on Thursday, outlining key strategic points on the nation’s direction.
The message, delivered in seven major sections, stresses the importance of avenging the blood of martyrs and the crucial role of active participation in national events such as the Quds Day march.
In his statement, Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that Iran will not hesitate to seek retribution for the blood of martyrs, reaffirming the country’s unwavering resolve in the face of external threats.
He also called for an effective presence in key national activities, particularly highlighting the significance of participating in the Quds Day march, stressing that all citizens must contribute to such pivotal moments to show strength and unity.
The message also discussed the roles and responsibilities of the people, the armed forces, executive bodies, the resistance front, and regional countries, framing these elements as vital in confronting the nation’s enemies.
New Iranian Leader’s first message calls for strong national unity 0
Source: Press TV