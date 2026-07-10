The Catholic Archdiocese of Benin City has announced the death of its Archbishop, Most Rev. Augustine Akubeze.
Akubeze died on Thursday at the age of 69, according to a statement issued by the Chancellor of the Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Michael Oyanoafoh, on behalf of the Consultors of the diocese.
The statement described the late archbishop as a humble and committed servant of God who touched many lives through his ministry.
It read, “On behalf of the Consultors of the Catholic Archdiocese of Benin City, we announce, with profound sorrow, yet with a firm hope in the resurrection, the passing of our dearly beloved father and Archbishop, Most Rev. Augustine Obiora Akubeze, Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Benin City, who was called home to the Lord on Thursday, July 9, 2026.
“Archbishop Augustine Obiora Akubeze lived a very simple and humble life in faith and obedience to the will of God. He impacted the lives of so many people. He was a complete gentleman and a father to us all.”
The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria also confirmed his death in a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Rev. Fr. Michael Banjo.
The secretariat described Akubeze as a “unique shepherd” whose leadership combined spiritual growth with the development of the church and the welfare of its members.
The statement read, “Archbishop Akubeze was a unique shepherd who understood that the true development of the church embraces both spiritual renewal and the holistic growth of God’s people.
“Under his care, the Archdiocese of Benin City has witnessed significant developmental strides. He was deeply committed to the welfare of his priests with the conviction that the future of the church depended on well-formed shepherds.”
The Catholic Secretariat also recalled his contributions as a former President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, describing him as a defender of the church’s teachings.
“As an erstwhile President of the Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, he firmly stood as a pillar of orthodox truth. His voice did not tickle ears but fed souls, bringing to light his episcopal motto: ‘Ut Testimonium perhibeam veritati’ (That I may bear witness to the Truth),” the statement added.
The secretariat praised his leadership style, noting that he demonstrated humility and service throughout his episcopal ministry.
“His patient listening and selfless generosity embodied a compassionate shepherd who knew the smell of his flock.
“He demonstrated always by his gentleness and quiet disposition that genuine authority in the church is not measured by power but by service,” it stated.
Born in 1956, Akubeze was ordained a Catholic priest on October 3, 1987.
He was appointed the pioneer Bishop of Uromi Diocese on December 14, 2005, and consecrated on February 25, 2006.
10, July 2026
Nigeria: Benin Catholic archbishop Akubeze dies at 69 0
The Catholic Archdiocese of Benin City has announced the death of its Archbishop, Most Rev. Augustine Akubeze.
Akubeze died on Thursday at the age of 69, according to a statement issued by the Chancellor of the Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Michael Oyanoafoh, on behalf of the Consultors of the diocese.
The statement described the late archbishop as a humble and committed servant of God who touched many lives through his ministry.
It read, “On behalf of the Consultors of the Catholic Archdiocese of Benin City, we announce, with profound sorrow, yet with a firm hope in the resurrection, the passing of our dearly beloved father and Archbishop, Most Rev. Augustine Obiora Akubeze, Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Benin City, who was called home to the Lord on Thursday, July 9, 2026.
“Archbishop Augustine Obiora Akubeze lived a very simple and humble life in faith and obedience to the will of God. He impacted the lives of so many people. He was a complete gentleman and a father to us all.”
The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria also confirmed his death in a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Rev. Fr. Michael Banjo.
The secretariat described Akubeze as a “unique shepherd” whose leadership combined spiritual growth with the development of the church and the welfare of its members.
The statement read, “Archbishop Akubeze was a unique shepherd who understood that the true development of the church embraces both spiritual renewal and the holistic growth of God’s people.
“Under his care, the Archdiocese of Benin City has witnessed significant developmental strides. He was deeply committed to the welfare of his priests with the conviction that the future of the church depended on well-formed shepherds.”
The Catholic Secretariat also recalled his contributions as a former President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, describing him as a defender of the church’s teachings.
“As an erstwhile President of the Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, he firmly stood as a pillar of orthodox truth. His voice did not tickle ears but fed souls, bringing to light his episcopal motto: ‘Ut Testimonium perhibeam veritati’ (That I may bear witness to the Truth),” the statement added.
The secretariat praised his leadership style, noting that he demonstrated humility and service throughout his episcopal ministry.
“His patient listening and selfless generosity embodied a compassionate shepherd who knew the smell of his flock.
“He demonstrated always by his gentleness and quiet disposition that genuine authority in the church is not measured by power but by service,” it stated.
Born in 1956, Akubeze was ordained a Catholic priest on October 3, 1987.
He was appointed the pioneer Bishop of Uromi Diocese on December 14, 2005, and consecrated on February 25, 2006.
Source: The Punch