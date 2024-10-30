Privacy Overview
Nigerian MP apologises after viral taxi slapping video 0
Nigerian MP Alex Ikwechegh has apologised after a video went viral of him slapping and verbally abusing a taxi driver who had come to deliver food to his house.
“I sincerely apologise for my words and actions during this incident… As a public servant, I understand the weight of my role and how my words can impact others,” said the politician who was questioned by police over the incident on Sunday evening.
Bolt driver Stephen Abuwatseya accepted a job to deliver some snails to Ikwechegh’s home in the capital, Abuja, and began recording their conversation after an argument started over payment.
The lawmaker had accused the driver of disrespecting him and went on to slap him in the clip.
What appeared to have angered the 44-year-old politician from Abia state in south-eastern Nigeria was the driver’s request that he come outside to collect the delivery.
“So, you think I will give you my money with the way you have spoken to me?” he asked in the video recording.
Mr Abuwatseya responded: “I did a job for you, and you have to pay me, sir.”
The MP then phoned the snail seller to complain about the driver’s behaviour: “How can this stupid idiot come to my house and tell me that I’m supposed to come and meet him in his car and pick up snail that I’m buying from you?
“Can you imagine this rat? I can make this man to disappear in the whole of Nigeria and nothing would happen.”
He then turned back to the driver and continued the argument, asking if he knew who he was, repeatedly saying: “How dare you?”
He continued: “I will beat you up. I will show you that I’m a big brother to you. I will slap the hell out of you, lie you down, and lock you in my generator house. How dare you?”
When Mr Abuwatseya later made it clear he was recording, the MP challenged him to call the police chief.
The recording stopped when it appears the MP grabbed at the phone. In a later clip the driver is seen bare-chested and alleges the politician tore his shirt off and had slapped him three times in total.
In a statement on Monday, the police said they were investigating the matter and urged people to refrain from using the inspector general of police’s name “to intimidate others”.
In his statement, released on Tuesday, Ikwechegh extended his “heartfelt apologies” to the police chief “ recognising the unintended disparagement my remarks may have caused to his person, his office, and the entire institution”.
He also apologised to the House of Representatives, which, according to local media, has since referred the matter to its ethics committee.
“This incident has been a humbling reminder of the necessity for restraint and self-control, especially in challenging circumstances,” the legislator said.
“I am committed to using this experience as an opportunity for growth, both as a citizen and as a more empathetic representative of the people.”
Ikwechegh said he and Mr Abuwatseya had “explored alternative dispute resolution methods” to sort out the issue and had reached a “respectful resolution”.
