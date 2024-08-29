Privacy Overview
Norway princess and US shaman’s wedding begins after years of ‘turmoil’ 0
Festivities have begun for the wedding of Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise and her American partner, self-styled shaman Durek Verrett.
Hundreds of guests are arriving in the town of Alesund, in western Norway, for a “meet and greet” in a historic hotel.
On Friday, they will travel by sea to the scenic town of Geirager, on the shores of a fjord designated a Unesco World Heritage Site. The wedding programme says that guests will enjoy a “light lunch on the boat while witnessing the majestic mountains and waterfalls”.
The couple will then tie the knot at a private event on Saturday.
Members of the Swedish royal family are said to be attending alongside various social media influencers and TV personalities, including US reality star and model Cynthia Bailey.
According to Norwegian media, guests have been asked not to use mobile phones or cameras during the celebrations and not to post anything on social media.
Princess Märtha Louise, 52, and Mr Verrett, 49, announced their engagement in 2022.
The princess – a former equestrian and the eldest of Norwegian King Harald’s two children – was previously married to the late writer and artist Ari Behn, with whom he had three daughters – Maud, Leah and Emma. The two divorced in 2017. Mr Behn, who had discussed suffering from depression, died on Christmas Day 2019.
Märtha Louise has long attracted controversy in Norway for decades for her involvement in alternative treatments. She lost her honorific “Her Royal Highness” title in 2002 so as to be allowed to start her own business. In 2007, she announced she was clairvoyant and, until 2018, ran a school which she said taught students to “create miracles” and talk to angels.
Last year, Märtha Louise told the BBC’s Katty Kay that there had been so much “turmoil” concerning her decision to take a different path than that of a “traditional royal”.
“There’s been a lot of criticism over the years, especially with me being spiritual – and in Norway, that’s taboo,” she said.
Meanwhile, Mr Verrett says on his site that he is a sixth generation shaman, “servant of god and energy activator” who “demystifies spirituality” through his “no-nonsense teachings”.
In an interview with Vanity Fair magazine, he claimed to have risen from the dead and said that when he was a child a relative had predicted he would one day marry the princess of Norway.
Source: BBC