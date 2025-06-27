This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
27, June 2025
Nyene Mawn Palaver and Ndip Joshua Ako 0
by soter • Editorial, Headline News, Society
On the 29th of December 2024, seven members were suspended from the Manyu Women International Association (Nyene Mawn) after they withdrew £23,500 from the meeting reserves without permission.
Over the last six months, these ladies, now known in the Manyu diaspora community as the dodgy seven, have engaged on a campaign of blackmail against the President General of the association, Dr Mrs Patience Abangma who recommended their suspension.
The Dodgy Seven’s newest stunt is to hire an amateur in social media activism with a Manyu name—- Ndip Joshua Ako. Last week, this publication contested in strong terms misrepresentations by the jester and his pay mistresses. After the write-up, Ndip Joshua Ako released a series of wretched smears against the Chairman and Editor-in-chief of the Concord Group.
The purpose of this flat write up is to refocus the conversation. There are three principal points that Ndip Joshua Ako has so far failed to address or challenge from last week’s post and Cameroon Concord News is calling on him to clarify them forthwith. Firstly, he is a container-loader in Sweden with a pitifully undernourished mind. Second, he is a product of the Mondoni Oil Mill/ CDC Camp, so, although he is in possession of a Manyu name, he retains no Manyu tendencies. Third, he has been paid to orchestrate a campaign of deception and blackmail against a grandmother he knows little about.
Ndip Joshua Ako, a man with a wooden and oily face has been told by his relatives that he is a native of Sumbe, a village in Manyu Division that has produced so many champions. His family migrated and settled in a CDC camp in Fako division where Ndip Joshua Ako was presumably conceived. In CDC Camps, where life as painted by Nsanda Eba in the “The Good Foot” was rotten-down-to-earth, Joshua must have learned to smear seventy-something-year-olds.
After leaving South Africa in 2006, Ndip Joshua relocated to Berlin and was sheltered by a respectable Sumbe business woman for obvious reasons. Unable to obtain residence in Germany, Joshua was shipped by his Sumbe sister to Sweden where he now resides. Instead of representing Sumbe with decency and decorum as laid down by the Sumbe Monarch His Royal Highness Chief Ayuk Hope, he has by some strange happenstance become a joke with a Smartphone whose sole purpose is blackmailing of his superiors.
The decision of the corrupt seven to hire Ndip Joshua, who spends all his time on Face Book counting English, has angered many within the Manyu community at home and in the diaspora. The container loader who is struggling to make ends meet in Sweden says he is searching for truth on a topic he is tragically unqualified to tackle. He claims the attack on the earned reputation of a renowned Manyu elder is in the interest of the community, not a campaign of intimidation. Ndip Joshua and his pay mistresses have crossed the reddest of the reds line and are now walking on broken bottles.
Two things may happen in this defining moment. One is that the loud sounding nothing Joshua Ndip may crack under the strain of this public relation disaster of his making and the other is that he may apologize publicly for his madness and stupidity and desist from ever attacking an elder without hard evidence.
So far, people close to him say there has been little sign of him learning from his moment of madness. However, a family member in the US, who spoke to Cameroon Concord News but sued for anonymity, puts that down to him being a slow learner. Another family member in Cameroon said, “Every family has a black sheep but we are so unfortunate to have two and he is one of them. Instead of working hard to support people in our family like many in Europe are doing, he is there making noise on social media. Our family home has been run down for many years; he has done nothing about it.”
Ndip Joshua Ako, a man who counts English as if English language is a numeracy exercise, claimed to have studied in so many universities around the world. However, research into his background shows that he is a professional student who enrolls at universities with the primary purpose of defrauding the student finance system!
According to his social media profile, he has an MSc in Political Science from the SÖDERTÖRNS HÖGSKOLA and another MSc in Environmental Science at the University of Cape Town. He also has in his academic bank a BSc (Hons) in International Development at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) in London and a Master of Arts (MA) in Communication for Development at Malmö University. Finally, he has an MSc in Political Science at Stockholm University. In one of his social media attack on my person, he stated that he has three First Degrees and two Masters Degrees!! But with all of these, Ndip Joshua Ako still possesses the working vocabulary and brain power of a nine-year-old.
Interestingly, there is some good news here and it is that Ndip Joshua is the first Manyu man with three First Degrees, two Master Degrees and no PhD yet! Correspondingly, he is the only Manyu man who thinks football clubs in Europe are NGOs. We all should not be surprised that this intellectual eunuch will pop up over the next few years with those hopeless online PhDs that are the hallmark of Mondoni Oil Mill and CDC Camp children.
His claim that football clubs in Sweden and other European countries are non-profit organizations betrays some ignorance and portrays him as a successful and prominent academic failure or better still an academic Lilliputian! Even the CPDM subsection president for Mondoni Oil Mill where he hails from is very much aware that football clubs are huge businesses generating profits.
No right thinking person can muster the courage to say Joshua Ndip is 100% Manyu. Some deep within his family have attempted to describe him recently and one of them was quoted as saying “in Britain, he is a Postman or Milkman baby”.
Ndip Joshua should concentrate on improving himself; he should focus on his family back home and be responsible. The problem in Nyene Mawn is real. The fact is, however long, the issues will be resolved. One fact remains, Nyene Mawn does not need Ndip Joshua Ako and his social media antics. This August, Nyene Mawn queens will gather in Paris and a greater Nyene Mawn will emerge that will reveal that Mami Patience Abangma is a woman more sinned against than sinning.
By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai