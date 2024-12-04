Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
4, December 2024
“Nyene Mawn queens are fully committed to France 2025 and the leadership of Dr. Patience Abangma” Tabe Maureen 0
by soter • Cameroon, Headline News, News, Society
The chairperson of the organizing committee for the Manyu Women International Association Nyene Mawn 2025 convention in Paris France, Lady Tabe Maureen has said that all Nyene Mawn members are fully committed to France 2025 and that Dr Mrs. Patience Abangma reigns supreme as the current president-general of the association.
Lady Maureen Tabe who also moonlights as a member of the national governing body of Nyene Mawn was among the hundreds of Manyu women who laid the foundation for the successful take off of Nyene Mawn in Belgium.
Speaking exclusively to Cameroon Concord News today in Paris after the venue for the August 2025 event was secured, Lady Maureen Tabe said that Nyene Mawn queens will be hosting their 2025 annual come together at 14 Rue de la Pointe, 93130 in the Noisy La Sec in Paris, France.
Asked what Nyene Mawn France would be bringing on the table based on the fact that Nyene Mawn has gained a massive following in Cameroon, Nigeria, Benin Republic and South Africa, Maureen Tabe said France 2025 will multiply and consolidate the 4 point plan announced by its leader Dr Mrs. Patience Abangma geared towards strengthening the association on the international stage.
According to her, Nyene Mawn will establish a worldwide electronic data base for all its members, adopt a constitution, and launch its new uniform including holding elections to usher in the new generation.
“Chief Patience Abangma has actually made things much easier by building the Nyene Mawn Worldwide Whatsapp Forum and marketing her 4 point plan to the entire Nyene Mawn chapters all over the world”.
Lady Tabe Maureen also said the Manyu Women International Association has a huge following in Nigeria, South Africa, France, Belgium and Germany.
“The new administration that will be elected in France will of course leverage on the creative potentials that comes with these huge numbers to bring progress to Nyene Mawn”.
Tabe Maureen furthered that “We in Nyene Mawn are very much aware of the vicious and malicious attacks on our leader Dr Mrs. Patience Abangma. But Nyene Mawn does not respond to social media gossips or social media negativity!! We have a great leader who is doing so well and she is highly respected all over the world, and if some Nyene Mawn detractors do not like her, it is their business”
Our job as members of Nyene Mawn France is to ensure that all Manyu citizens and friends of Manyu who come to Paris in August will leave much happier with what they will receive, and get that sense that their wives, sisters and the Manyu girl child have a place in Nyene Mawn, Tabe Maureen concluded.
By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai with files from our Paris Bureau