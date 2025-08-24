His Lordship Bishop Sosthène Leopold Bayemi of the Obala Diocese is reportedly implicated in a sex scandal by a dodgy Francophone so-called whistleblower. An audio recording circulating on social media accuses the Roman Catholic cleric of sexual harassment.
Our senior correspondent in Yaoundé the nation’s capital reported late today that the Bishop of Obala will be cleared of charges of sexual harassment soonest and that the Diocese of Obala will emerge stronger and united.
“Bishop Sosthène Leopold Bayemi will be acquitted of making sexual advances against members of his community as alleged by a person operating deep within a political space in Yaoundé” Rita Akana said.
Rita Akana pointed out that the Roman Catholic Church in the Centre and South regions has been standing shoulder to shoulder with the corrupt ruling CPDM party and that Bishop Sosthène Leopold Bayemi is simply paying the price of trying to maintain the status quo.
“The Vatican is very much aware that the Roman Catholic Church in Cameroon does not have kissing and hugging issues! let alone porn videos,” Rita Akana furthered.
Bishop Sosthène Leopold Bayemi is heading a very poor diocese in the outskirts of Yaoundé that relies on financial donations coming mainly from senior political elites running state affairs in Yaoundé.
The allegations, reported by N’zui Manto, are causing uproar in the Christian community, especially as the bishop was among those at the Unity Palace to support the 93 year old President Paul Biya for the October presidential election.
By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai