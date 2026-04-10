The official vehicle of Pope Leo XIV has arrived in Cameroon, marking a key milestone in preparations for the Holy Father’s planned Apostolic visit scheduled for April 15–18.
The vehicle, widely known as the “Popemobile” and bearing the registration SCV 1, landed on Wednesday, April 8, in the afternoon via a special cargo flight at Yaoundé Nsimalen International Airport.
A Boeing 777F operated by MSC Air Cargo transported the vehicle from abroad.
The Popemobile,short for Status Civitatis Vaticanae (State of Vatican City), will be used by the Holy Father during the various stages of his visit, including stops in Yaoundé, Bamenda, and Douala.
Selected Archbishops from these cities may have the privilege of accompanying the Pope in the vehicle.
The vehicle was officially received at the airport by the Apostolic Nuncio to Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea, Archbishop José Avelino Bettencourt, alongside the Local Ordinary of Yaoundé, Archbishop Jean Mbarga.
This marks the fourth time the Popemobile has been brought to Yaoundé, following previous papal visits in 1985, 1995, and 2009.
While the Popemobile used during this visit appears to be an American-made model—possibly a Chevrolet, GMC, or Cadillac—it differs from the Pope’s primary vehicle at the Vatican, a fully electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric (G580). That model, originally offered to Pope Francis in 2024, reflects the Vatican’s commitment to environmental sustainability and has been used in several recent public appearances, including a visit to Monaco.
Although the exact cost of a modern Popemobile is not publicly disclosed, base models like the electric G-Class are estimated to exceed 115 million FCFA (US$204,871.24). These customized vehicles are typically donated and built on high-end SUV platforms.
Pope Leo XIV is expected to arrive in Cameroon on April 15 on the second stage of his four-nation African trip. After a welcome ceremony at the Yaoundé Nsimalen International Airport, he is to meet the country’s President and address authorities, civil society leaders, and diplomats.
The Holy Father is also to visit the Ngul Zamba Orphanage and meet privately with members of the National Episcopal Conference of Cameroon (NECC).
During his time in Cameroon, the Holy Father is expected to place particular emphasis on reconciliation and social healing. On Thursday, April 16, he is to travel to Bamenda, where he is scheduled to hold a “Meeting for Peace” with the local community at Saint Joseph’s Cathedral and celebrate Mass at Bamenda International Airport.
The Papal visit to Bamenda carries symbolic significance given the region’s experience of political and social tensions in recent years.
On Friday, April 17, the Pontiff is to visit Douala, where he is scheduled to preside over a large Eucharistic celebration at Japoma Stadium. The program also includes a private visit to Saint Paul Catholic Hospital and a dialogue with university students and professors at the Catholic University of Central Africa (UCAC).
He is expected to leave Cameroon on April 18 for the third leg of his trip, which is to take him to Angola.
10, April 2026
Popemobile arrives as Cameroon gears up for the Holy Father visit 0
by soter • Cameroon, Cameroon, Headline News, News, Religion
The official vehicle of Pope Leo XIV has arrived in Cameroon, marking a key milestone in preparations for the Holy Father’s planned Apostolic visit scheduled for April 15–18.
The vehicle, widely known as the “Popemobile” and bearing the registration SCV 1, landed on Wednesday, April 8, in the afternoon via a special cargo flight at Yaoundé Nsimalen International Airport.
A Boeing 777F operated by MSC Air Cargo transported the vehicle from abroad.
The Popemobile,short for Status Civitatis Vaticanae (State of Vatican City), will be used by the Holy Father during the various stages of his visit, including stops in Yaoundé, Bamenda, and Douala.
Selected Archbishops from these cities may have the privilege of accompanying the Pope in the vehicle.
The vehicle was officially received at the airport by the Apostolic Nuncio to Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea, Archbishop José Avelino Bettencourt, alongside the Local Ordinary of Yaoundé, Archbishop Jean Mbarga.
This marks the fourth time the Popemobile has been brought to Yaoundé, following previous papal visits in 1985, 1995, and 2009.
While the Popemobile used during this visit appears to be an American-made model—possibly a Chevrolet, GMC, or Cadillac—it differs from the Pope’s primary vehicle at the Vatican, a fully electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric (G580). That model, originally offered to Pope Francis in 2024, reflects the Vatican’s commitment to environmental sustainability and has been used in several recent public appearances, including a visit to Monaco.
Although the exact cost of a modern Popemobile is not publicly disclosed, base models like the electric G-Class are estimated to exceed 115 million FCFA (US$204,871.24). These customized vehicles are typically donated and built on high-end SUV platforms.
Pope Leo XIV is expected to arrive in Cameroon on April 15 on the second stage of his four-nation African trip. After a welcome ceremony at the Yaoundé Nsimalen International Airport, he is to meet the country’s President and address authorities, civil society leaders, and diplomats.
The Holy Father is also to visit the Ngul Zamba Orphanage and meet privately with members of the National Episcopal Conference of Cameroon (NECC).
During his time in Cameroon, the Holy Father is expected to place particular emphasis on reconciliation and social healing. On Thursday, April 16, he is to travel to Bamenda, where he is scheduled to hold a “Meeting for Peace” with the local community at Saint Joseph’s Cathedral and celebrate Mass at Bamenda International Airport.
The Papal visit to Bamenda carries symbolic significance given the region’s experience of political and social tensions in recent years.
On Friday, April 17, the Pontiff is to visit Douala, where he is scheduled to preside over a large Eucharistic celebration at Japoma Stadium. The program also includes a private visit to Saint Paul Catholic Hospital and a dialogue with university students and professors at the Catholic University of Central Africa (UCAC).
He is expected to leave Cameroon on April 18 for the third leg of his trip, which is to take him to Angola.
Source: aciAfrica