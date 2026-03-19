Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a letter of condolence to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei over the martyrdom of Iran’s top security official during unprovoked American-Israeli aggression.
The Russian head of state submitted the message to the Leader on Wednesday, a day after official confirmation of the martyrdom of Dr. Ali Larijani, secretary of the Islamic Republic’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).
Putin also condoled with Dr. Larijani’s survivors and the Iranian nation, while noting his lifelong services and contributions across various fields.
He stressed how Dr. Larijani would consistently endeavor towards further enhancement of the countries’ bilateral ties and work towards additional promotion of their common goals.
The Russian president described his martyrdom as a “great loss” for both the Islamic Republic and the wider region, besides reiterating the need for further reinforcement of the nations’ relations.
The SNSC announced Dr. Larijani’s martyrdom in a statement on Tuesday, saying the attack targeting the official also led to the martyrdom of his son, Mortaza, the deputy for security at the Council’s Secretariat, and a number of their bodyguards.
Iranian authorities and regional personalities have reacted to Dr. Larijani’s martyrdom, asserting that the development would further reinvigorate the Islamic Republic’s and the regional Axis of Resistance’s resolve to more decisively confront adversaries.
19, March 2026
President Putin condoles with Iran’s Leader over Dr. Larijani’s martyrdom 0
Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a letter of condolence to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei over the martyrdom of Iran’s top security official during unprovoked American-Israeli aggression.
The Russian head of state submitted the message to the Leader on Wednesday, a day after official confirmation of the martyrdom of Dr. Ali Larijani, secretary of the Islamic Republic’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).
Putin also condoled with Dr. Larijani’s survivors and the Iranian nation, while noting his lifelong services and contributions across various fields.
He stressed how Dr. Larijani would consistently endeavor towards further enhancement of the countries’ bilateral ties and work towards additional promotion of their common goals.
The Russian president described his martyrdom as a “great loss” for both the Islamic Republic and the wider region, besides reiterating the need for further reinforcement of the nations’ relations.
The SNSC announced Dr. Larijani’s martyrdom in a statement on Tuesday, saying the attack targeting the official also led to the martyrdom of his son, Mortaza, the deputy for security at the Council’s Secretariat, and a number of their bodyguards.
Iranian authorities and regional personalities have reacted to Dr. Larijani’s martyrdom, asserting that the development would further reinvigorate the Islamic Republic’s and the regional Axis of Resistance’s resolve to more decisively confront adversaries.
Source: Press TV