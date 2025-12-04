The ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM) has won the regional elections held last Sunday, according to provisional results from regional supervisory commissions.
The preliminary figures released Wednesday indicate that the CPDM captured the majority of the regional council seats contested in 58 divisional headquarters of the country.
“This is a wonderful victory and clearly shows that Cameroonians believe in the CPDM,” said Nick Ngwanyam, a senior member of the CPDM.
According to Cameroon’s Electoral Code, political parties have the right to file petitions on partial or total cancellation of the election operations in competent courts of law, after which final results will be proclaimed.
Cameroon, which held its maiden regional election in 2020, has made the election a cornerstone of the decentralization process. The regional councils in the country’s 10 regions serve as the assemblies for regional affairs.
4, December 2025
Provisional results show CPDM leads in regional elections
