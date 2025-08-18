Jeanne Nsoga, the former secretary general of the Cameroon National Salvation Front (CNSF), has been expelled by its leader, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, just as he launches a presidential bid.
Nsoga, previously unknown to the public, gained attention in recent weeks for her frequent appearances alongside the former minister, who resigned from the government on June 24 to run for president. However, on Monday, August 11, Bakary permanently expelled her for “very serious misconduct.” The party declined to comment on the decision, with one close associate of Bakary only saying, “it’s a long story.“
Nsoga herself revealed the reason for her departure. In a resignation letter dated August 12 and addressed to the national party president, she stated she was leaving the CNSF because Bakary failed to support her against accusations of tribalism. These accusations came from supporters of Maurice Kamto, leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement (MRC), who was recently removed from the presidential race.
“After observing your attitude in the face of the cyber-harassment I am a victim of from Mr. Maurice Kamto’s supporters, who accuse me of tribalism – when you know that my fight is to demand the restitution of the lands of the indigenous communities, once seized by the militiamen of the Cameroon National Liberation Army (the armed wing of the UPC) – I have decided to inform you of my immediate resignation from the CNSF,” she wrote.
For several weeks, there had been growing calls for Nsoga’s expulsion as her previous remarks, deemed tribalist, resurfaced. Some observers believe her ousting is linked to a potential alliance between Bakary and Kamto, whose voting instructions are now highly sought after. Nsoga’s letter alludes to this possibility, stating, “The doubt that has set in me no longer allows me to walk alongside you or to disrupt with my presence the new alliances you might seal.”
This political maneuvering comes as opposition leaders intensify negotiations to nominate a single candidate against the incumbent president, who is seeking re-election. Several contenders still in the race are now courting Kamto, hoping to bring him into a coalition.
18, August 2025
