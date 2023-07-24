24, July 2023
Cameroonian-French professional mixed martial artist Francis Zavier Ngannou is back on social media trends.
The 36-year-old is trending after teaming up with Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid.
On the third day of Real Madrid’s training in Los Angeles, Francis Ngannou was there.
When the team was on the UCLA campus, the mixed martial artist stopped by and posed for pictures with some of the athletes.
Among the Real Madrid stars to pose with Ngannou are Brazil star Vinicius Junior, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Eduardo Camavinga, and Éder Militão.
Ngannou and Mbappe
Ngannou teamed up with the Real Madrid stars after meeting France football captain Kylian Mbappe in Cameroon.
In Yaoundé, the two men shared a meal together, and the PSG striker captured the occasion with a photo that was later shared in an Instagram story.
The MMA star and the Parisian striker appear to be savoring ndolé, a regional dish in Cameroon.
Ngannou and Fury
Ngannou takes on British WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in a mega-crossover fight.
On October 28, the fight will take place in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.
Source: Pulse Sports Nigeria
