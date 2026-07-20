20, July 2026

War in Iran: 17 US soldiers killed since end of ceasefire 0

A third US soldier has died, this time in Iraq, during what US Central Command called the “controlled detonation” of a downed Iranian drone.

It brings the number of US soldiers killed in fighting to 17. This comes as the war in Iran expands following the fallout of a 60-day ceasefire in early July.

The risk of a wider war in the Middle East is growing after authorities in Bahrain and Kuwait said they intercepted missiles and drones launched from Iran.

Air raid sirens also sounded in Jordan’s capital, Amman, while Israel said it detected Iranian missiles targeting the coastal city of Aqaba.

The escalation comes after the US Embassy in Jordan urged American citizens, in a social media post, to avoid Aqaba’s airport and seaport because of a specific and credible threat.

By Isong Asu in London