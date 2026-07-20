20, July 2026
A third US soldier has died, this time in Iraq, during what US Central Command called the “controlled detonation” of a downed Iranian drone.
It brings the number of US soldiers killed in fighting to 17. This comes as the war in Iran expands following the fallout of a 60-day ceasefire in early July.
The risk of a wider war in the Middle East is growing after authorities in Bahrain and Kuwait said they intercepted missiles and drones launched from Iran.
Air raid sirens also sounded in Jordan’s capital, Amman, while Israel said it detected Iranian missiles targeting the coastal city of Aqaba.
The escalation comes after the US Embassy in Jordan urged American citizens, in a social media post, to avoid Aqaba’s airport and seaport because of a specific and credible threat.
By Isong Asu in London
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
Keeping this cookie enabled helps us to improve our website.
More information about our Cookie Policy
20, July 2026
War in Iran: 17 US soldiers killed since end of ceasefire 0
A third US soldier has died, this time in Iraq, during what US Central Command called the “controlled detonation” of a downed Iranian drone.
It brings the number of US soldiers killed in fighting to 17. This comes as the war in Iran expands following the fallout of a 60-day ceasefire in early July.
The risk of a wider war in the Middle East is growing after authorities in Bahrain and Kuwait said they intercepted missiles and drones launched from Iran.
Air raid sirens also sounded in Jordan’s capital, Amman, while Israel said it detected Iranian missiles targeting the coastal city of Aqaba.
The escalation comes after the US Embassy in Jordan urged American citizens, in a social media post, to avoid Aqaba’s airport and seaport because of a specific and credible threat.
By Isong Asu in London