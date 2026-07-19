Cameroon international Christian Bassogog has secured a return to the Saudi Pro League after completing a move to newly promoted side Al Faisaly ahead of the 2026/27 season.
The experienced forward joins Al Faisaly as a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Al-Okhdood Club, where he spent the previous campaign in Saudi Arabia. His arrival is expected to strengthen the club’s attacking options as they prepare for life back in the top flight.
Bassogog arrives with a wealth of experience gained from playing in several leagues across Africa, Europe, and Asia. Renowned for his blistering pace, direct attacking style, and ability to play across the frontline, the Cameroonian is expected to play a key role in Al Faisaly’s bid to establish themselves in the Saudi Pro League following promotion.
The former Indomitable Lions star has been without a club since parting ways with Al-Okhdood, making him one of the notable free agents on the market before Al-Faisaly moved swiftly to secure his services.
His return to the Saudi top flight also provides the veteran attacker with another opportunity to showcase his qualities in one of Asia’s fastest-growing football competitions, which has attracted an increasing number of international stars in recent years.
Bassogog’s extensive experience at both club and international level is expected to prove invaluable for Al Faisaly, particularly as the club seeks stability and survival in a highly competitive league.
Having represented Cameroon on numerous occasions, including at the Africa Cup of Nations, Bassogog brings leadership, versatility, and a winning mentality to a squad eager to make its mark in the upcoming campaign.
Al-Faisaly will be hoping the addition of the seasoned forward provides the attacking firepower needed to compete against some of Saudi Arabia’s strongest clubs, with Bassogog expected to be one of the team’s key figures throughout the season.
19, July 2026
Lions: Christian Bassogog joins newly promoted Saudi Pro League outfit Al Faisaly 0
Cameroon international Christian Bassogog has secured a return to the Saudi Pro League after completing a move to newly promoted side Al Faisaly ahead of the 2026/27 season.
The experienced forward joins Al Faisaly as a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Al-Okhdood Club, where he spent the previous campaign in Saudi Arabia. His arrival is expected to strengthen the club’s attacking options as they prepare for life back in the top flight.
Bassogog arrives with a wealth of experience gained from playing in several leagues across Africa, Europe, and Asia. Renowned for his blistering pace, direct attacking style, and ability to play across the frontline, the Cameroonian is expected to play a key role in Al Faisaly’s bid to establish themselves in the Saudi Pro League following promotion.
The former Indomitable Lions star has been without a club since parting ways with Al-Okhdood, making him one of the notable free agents on the market before Al-Faisaly moved swiftly to secure his services.
His return to the Saudi top flight also provides the veteran attacker with another opportunity to showcase his qualities in one of Asia’s fastest-growing football competitions, which has attracted an increasing number of international stars in recent years.
Bassogog’s extensive experience at both club and international level is expected to prove invaluable for Al Faisaly, particularly as the club seeks stability and survival in a highly competitive league.
Having represented Cameroon on numerous occasions, including at the Africa Cup of Nations, Bassogog brings leadership, versatility, and a winning mentality to a squad eager to make its mark in the upcoming campaign.
Al-Faisaly will be hoping the addition of the seasoned forward provides the attacking firepower needed to compete against some of Saudi Arabia’s strongest clubs, with Bassogog expected to be one of the team’s key figures throughout the season.
Source: Africa Soccer