28, April 2021

Southern Cameroons Covid-19 Update 0

The vaccination campaign against COVID-19 has been launched in the North-West and South-West.

All the health districts in the North-West and South-West have reported a positive case.

Distribution of vaccines to all the health districts in the North-West and SouthWest.

Briefing of health personnel in the NorthWest and South-West on the available vaccines by the central level.

First consignment of medical equipment (ventilators) and office equipment for the North-West and South-West received by WHO.

Source: UN