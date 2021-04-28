Privacy Overview
28, April 2021
Southern Cameroons Covid-19 Update 0
The vaccination campaign against COVID-19 has been launched in the North-West and South-West.
All the health districts in the North-West and South-West have reported a positive case.
Distribution of vaccines to all the health districts in the North-West and SouthWest.
Briefing of health personnel in the NorthWest and South-West on the available vaccines by the central level.
First consignment of medical equipment (ventilators) and office equipment for the North-West and South-West received by WHO.
Source: UN