At least two Cameroonian soldiers were killed on Thursday in a separatist ambush in the country’s war-torn English-speaking Northwest region, according to security sources.
The soldiers were stationed at a military outpost in the Belo locality when they were attacked, a military official in the region confirmed.
Ambazonia fighters took the Cameroon government army soldiers by surprise and ambushed them around 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Local media have reported an increase in attacks on civilians and security forces in the region in recent weeks. Since Monday, at least four soldiers and five civilians have been killed in shootings in the region, according to local police reports.
Cameroon’s English-speaking Northwest and Southwest regions have been gripped by an armed separatist conflict since 2017, with separatist groups seeking to establish an independent state.
13, June 2026
Southern Cameroons Crisis: 2 gov’t soldiers killed in Ambazonia ambush 0
At least two Cameroonian soldiers were killed on Thursday in a separatist ambush in the country’s war-torn English-speaking Northwest region, according to security sources.
The soldiers were stationed at a military outpost in the Belo locality when they were attacked, a military official in the region confirmed.
Ambazonia fighters took the Cameroon government army soldiers by surprise and ambushed them around 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Local media have reported an increase in attacks on civilians and security forces in the region in recent weeks. Since Monday, at least four soldiers and five civilians have been killed in shootings in the region, according to local police reports.
Cameroon’s English-speaking Northwest and Southwest regions have been gripped by an armed separatist conflict since 2017, with separatist groups seeking to establish an independent state.
Source: Xinhaunet