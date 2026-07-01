The Catholic Diocese of Nkongsamba has appealed for prayers for the safe release of a Priest and two members of the Fraternity of Franciscans of Emmanuel (FFE) who were abducted in the country’s North-West Region.
In a Tuesday, June 30 statement, the Vicar General of the Cameroonian Episcopal See announced that Fr. John Bosco Bihkong, a Priest serving in the Diocese of Nkongsamba, and two FFE members were kidnapped during the night of June 27.
According to Mons. Joseph Tchinda Dountio, Fr. Bihkong had traveled to his native village of Melim, near Ndop in the North-West Region of Cameroon, to celebrate his first Mass on Friday, June 26.
He was accompanied by Br. Sylvester Sewong, Guardian of the FFE convent in Kékem, and Br. Marie Rodrigue Sop, who is preparing for perpetual profession. The three were abducted the following night.
“God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore, we will not fear though the earth gives way,” Mons. Dountio said.
He said the Local Ordinary, Bishop Dieudonné Espoir Atangana is appealing for prayers for their safe release.
“Bishop Dieudonné invites the People of God, as well as all people of goodwill, to pray and support the Franciscan Brothers of Emmanuel for the release of these servants of God,” he said.
No details were provided regarding the identity of the kidnappers, their motives, or whether contact had been established with the abductors.
Cameroon’s North-West Region is one of the two English-speaking regions that have experienced years of insecurity linked to the country’s Anglophone crisis.
Clergy, women and men Religious, and other civilians have periodically been targeted in abductions as violence has persisted in the region.
1, July 2026
Southern Cameroons Crisis: Priest, 2 Franciscan Brothers Kidnapped in Ndop 0
The Catholic Diocese of Nkongsamba has appealed for prayers for the safe release of a Priest and two members of the Fraternity of Franciscans of Emmanuel (FFE) who were abducted in the country’s North-West Region.
In a Tuesday, June 30 statement, the Vicar General of the Cameroonian Episcopal See announced that Fr. John Bosco Bihkong, a Priest serving in the Diocese of Nkongsamba, and two FFE members were kidnapped during the night of June 27.
According to Mons. Joseph Tchinda Dountio, Fr. Bihkong had traveled to his native village of Melim, near Ndop in the North-West Region of Cameroon, to celebrate his first Mass on Friday, June 26.
He was accompanied by Br. Sylvester Sewong, Guardian of the FFE convent in Kékem, and Br. Marie Rodrigue Sop, who is preparing for perpetual profession. The three were abducted the following night.
“God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore, we will not fear though the earth gives way,” Mons. Dountio said.
He said the Local Ordinary, Bishop Dieudonné Espoir Atangana is appealing for prayers for their safe release.
“Bishop Dieudonné invites the People of God, as well as all people of goodwill, to pray and support the Franciscan Brothers of Emmanuel for the release of these servants of God,” he said.
No details were provided regarding the identity of the kidnappers, their motives, or whether contact had been established with the abductors.
Cameroon’s North-West Region is one of the two English-speaking regions that have experienced years of insecurity linked to the country’s Anglophone crisis.
Clergy, women and men Religious, and other civilians have periodically been targeted in abductions as violence has persisted in the region.
Source: aciAfrica