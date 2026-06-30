Representatives from more than 90 countries, along with religious leaders, scholars and prominent figures from across the world, have expressed their readiness to attend the funeral ceremonies of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, according to an Iranian official.
Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Ali Akbar Pourjamshidian, Iran’s Deputy Interior Minister for Security affairs and secretary of the funeral organizing committee, said that more than 30 countries have already submitted formal requests to send high-ranking delegations to the ceremonies.
Pourjamshidian went on to say that the funeral had been postponed to allow sufficient time for organizing a major national and international event amid the country’s recent circumstances.
He also noted that, in accordance with decisions by the office of the late leader and the guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the ceremonies will be held over several days.
The official said the events have been planned under the supervision of the Supreme National Security Council, the Office of the Leader and a national headquarters established by the administration under First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref.
Specialized committees covering security, logistics, infrastructure, cultural affairs, media, universities and international relations have also been formed to oversee the ceremonies.
Funeral and farewell ceremonies will take place in Tehran, Qom, Mashhad and Iraq. Provincial headquarters have been established in Tehran, Qom and Khorasan Razavi Province, while coordinating committees have also been formed across the country to facilitate public participation.
30, June 2026
Iran: Over 90 countries declare readiness to attend funeral ceremony of Ayatollah Khamenei 0
Representatives from more than 90 countries, along with religious leaders, scholars and prominent figures from across the world, have expressed their readiness to attend the funeral ceremonies of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, according to an Iranian official.
Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Ali Akbar Pourjamshidian, Iran’s Deputy Interior Minister for Security affairs and secretary of the funeral organizing committee, said that more than 30 countries have already submitted formal requests to send high-ranking delegations to the ceremonies.
Pourjamshidian went on to say that the funeral had been postponed to allow sufficient time for organizing a major national and international event amid the country’s recent circumstances.
He also noted that, in accordance with decisions by the office of the late leader and the guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the ceremonies will be held over several days.
The official said the events have been planned under the supervision of the Supreme National Security Council, the Office of the Leader and a national headquarters established by the administration under First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref.
Specialized committees covering security, logistics, infrastructure, cultural affairs, media, universities and international relations have also been formed to oversee the ceremonies.
Funeral and farewell ceremonies will take place in Tehran, Qom, Mashhad and Iraq. Provincial headquarters have been established in Tehran, Qom and Khorasan Razavi Province, while coordinating committees have also been formed across the country to facilitate public participation.
Source: Presstv