Gunmen suspected to be Ambazonia Restoration fighters shot and killed two students Monday in Bambui, a locality some few kilometers away from Bamenda the chief city in the North West region.
Cameroon Concord News gathered that the students were riding a commercial motorcycle when the gunmen opened fire.
The victims were university students residing in Bambui.
Police reports indicate that attacks on students and teachers have become frequent in Bambui.
Cameroon’s English-speaking Northwest and Southwest regions have been experiencing an armed separatist conflict since 2017, with separatists seeking to create a new nation known as the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.
9, June 2026
Southern Cameroons Crisis: Suspected Ambazonia fighters kill two students in Bambui 0
Gunmen suspected to be Ambazonia Restoration fighters shot and killed two students Monday in Bambui, a locality some few kilometers away from Bamenda the chief city in the North West region.
Cameroon Concord News gathered that the students were riding a commercial motorcycle when the gunmen opened fire.
The victims were university students residing in Bambui.
Police reports indicate that attacks on students and teachers have become frequent in Bambui.
Cameroon’s English-speaking Northwest and Southwest regions have been experiencing an armed separatist conflict since 2017, with separatists seeking to create a new nation known as the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.
By Fon Lawrence