Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appeared before the Tel Aviv District Court for the 65th time to respond to corruption charges in cases that have haunted him throughout much of his premiership, according to Israeli media reports.
The Hebrew-language Maariv daily newspaper reported that the latest court session on Tuesday focused on Case 4000, which involves allegations of bribery in connection with Shaul Elovitch, the former controlling shareholder of Bezeq, Israel’s largest telecommunications company.
Prosecutors say that Netanyahu is accused of granting regulatory benefits to Bezeq in exchange for favorable media coverage on the Walla news website, owned by Elovitch, though the Israeli premier denies all charges.
Prosecutors also say Netanyahu and members of his family submitted “various demands” to the Elovitch couple regarding the tone and content of Walla’s news coverage, the paper reported.
23, December 2025
Tel Aviv : Netanyahu appears in court for 65th time in ongoing corruption trial 0
Source: Presstv