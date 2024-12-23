23, December 2024

Tiger Woods’ son Charlie, 15, hits first hole-in-one 0

Tiger Woods’ teenage son Charlie hit his first hole-in-one during the final round of the PNC Championship – but they were beaten to the title in a play-off by Bernhard and Jason Langer.

Charlie Woods, 15, holed out at the par-three fourth to send the father-son team into the lead at the tournament, which features 20 major champions playing with a member of their family.

But it was Team Langer who celebrated a second consecutive trophy – and fourth overall – in Orlando, Florida when German Bernhard made eagle on the first play-off hole to seal the win.

“It was awesome,” Charlie said. “No one made a mistake today, so that was some of the most fun I’ve ever had.”

He added: “On top of that, I made an ace. I don’t think I can top that.”

Tiger Woods was playing in his first competitive event since the Open in July.

The 15-time major winner had back surgery for the second time in 18 months in September and conceded he was “nowhere near competitive shape” at the PGA-backed exhibition tournament.

However, he did think he and son Charlie “made a great team this week”.

“And that’s the whole joy of it, is to be out here with family and bonding and just the enjoyment of each other’s company,” the 48-year-old added.

The younger Woods was not the only player to make a first career hole-in-one on Sunday.

Some 30 minutes after Charlie holed out, Paddy Harrington – the 21-year-old whose father Padraig is a three-time major winner – aced the eighth hole.

“I’ve never hit a shot and been that excited before,” Padraig Harrington said.

Source: BBC