US President Donald Trump celebrated his 80th birthday with an extraordinary display of political machismo on Sunday, staging a cage fight on the White House lawn hours after announcing a memorandum of understanding with Iran.
In unprecedented scenes, Trump walked out of the Oval Office alongside Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) boss Dana White and headed towards the giant arena dubbed “The Claw”.
On the way, the reality TV star-turned-president mounted the historic Truman Balcony and saluted while the national anthem played and 12 US military jets staged a noisy flyover of the White House.
Trump then took his place on the South Lawn, beside the mesh-fenced cage called the Octagon, where 14 fighters beat each other bloody in the first professional sporting event ever held at the White House, in an event dubbed “UFC Freedom 250”.
15, June 2026
Trump marks 80th birthday with White House UFC spectacle 0
US President Donald Trump celebrated his 80th birthday with an extraordinary display of political machismo on Sunday, staging a cage fight on the White House lawn hours after announcing a memorandum of understanding with Iran.
In unprecedented scenes, Trump walked out of the Oval Office alongside Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) boss Dana White and headed towards the giant arena dubbed “The Claw”.
On the way, the reality TV star-turned-president mounted the historic Truman Balcony and saluted while the national anthem played and 12 US military jets staged a noisy flyover of the White House.
Trump then took his place on the South Lawn, beside the mesh-fenced cage called the Octagon, where 14 fighters beat each other bloody in the first professional sporting event ever held at the White House, in an event dubbed “UFC Freedom 250”.
Source: France 24