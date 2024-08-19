Privacy Overview
19, August 2024
UK tycoon Mike Lynch, 18-year-old daughter, and chef among missing after yacht sinks 0
One man has died and six other people are missing after a British yacht sank off the coast of Sicily during bad weather
British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch, 59, is among those missing – sources say his wife, Angela Bacares, was rescued
Authorities in Sicily tell the BBC Lynch’s 18-year-old daughter, Hannah, is also missing, along with the boat’s chef
There were 22 people on board in total – 15 people were rescued including a one-year-old child
Authorities say the missing could still be in the yacht, which is more than 50 metres underwater: “We should have found something by now”
One English woman says she held her daughter “with all her strength” to stop her drowning.
Source: BBC