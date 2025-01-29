Privacy Overview
29, January 2025
UN General Assembly President Philemon Yang to visit India
by soter
The President of the United Nations General Assembly, H.E. Mr. Philemon Yang, will undertake an official visit to India from 4 January to 8 February 2025, at the invitation of the Indian Government. His visit will include stops in New Delhi, the capital, and Bengaluru, often referred to as the Silicon Valley of India.
During his visit, President Yang will aim to strengthen multilateral cooperation with India on key global issues, including international peace and security, as well as the Pact for the Future.
While in India, President Yang will hold bilateral meetings, including a courtesy call on the President of India, H.E. Ms. Droupadi Murmu, and discussions with the country’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar.
His itinerary will also include visits to a public health facility in Gautam Buddha Nagar and several key sites in Bengaluru, including the Infosys campus and the Indian Institute of Science. The President will also visit other important locations in both cities.
Additionally, President Yang will meet with the UN Country Team in India, led by UN Resident Coordinator, Mr. Shombi Sharp.
Before arriving in India, President Yang will conclude an official visit to Japan from 31 January to 4 February 2025. In Tokyo, he will meet with Prime Minister H.E. Mr. Shigeru Ishiba, Foreign Minister H.E. Mr. Takeshi Iwaya, and JICA President Mr. Akihiko Tanaka. The President will also visit Hiroshima, where he will pay his respects at the cenotaph for the atomic bomb victims and lay a wreath.
H.E. Mr. Philemon Yang was born in the Republic of Cameroon and served as Prime Minister, among other positions, of the Republic of Cameroon. In June 2024, he was elected as the President of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly. His term as President of the UN General Assembly runs from September 2024 until September 2025.
Culled from The UN