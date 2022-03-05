Privacy Overview
US, allies condemn Russia at UN over its attack on Ukraine nuclear plant 0
Russia’s “reckless” overnight attack on a nuclear power plant in Ukraine is a dangerous escalation that “represents a dire threat to all of Europe and the world,” the US ambassador to the United Nations said on Friday.
“By the grace of God, the world narrowly averted a nuclear catastrophe last night,” Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the Security Council.
“Russia’s attack last night put Europe’s largest nuclear power plant at grave risk,” Thomas-Greenfield said.
“It was incredibly reckless and dangerous. And it threatened the safety of civilians across Russia, Ukraine and Europe,” she said.
“Nuclear facilities cannot become part of this conflict,” Thomas-Greenfield said.
She urged Russian leader Vladimir Putin to end the invasion of Ukraine.
“Not only has he not listened, we’ve just witnessed a dangerous new escalation that represents a dire threat to all of Europe and the world,” Thomas-Greenfield said.
“President Putin must stop this humanitarian catastrophe by ending this war and ceasing these unconscionable attacks against the people of Ukraine,” she said. “Mr. Putin must stop this madness, and stop it now.”
Moscow’s ambassador to the United Nations denied accusations that Russian forces had shelled Europe’s largest atomic power plant in Zaporizhzhia.
“These statements are simply untrue,” Vassily Nebenzia told the Security Council. “This is all part of an unprecedented campaign of lies and disinformation against Russia.”
He said Russian troops had exchanged small arms fire with Ukrainian forces at Zaporizhzhia but had not shelled the facility in southern Ukraine.
He said the fighting occurred at a training complex “located just outside the territory of the nuclear power plant” and accused “Ukrainian saboteurs” of setting fire to the training facility.
“The operation of the nuclear power plant continues normally,” Nebenzia said. “Nothing threatens the safety of the six power units.
“There is no threat of a release of radioactive material.”
Source: AFP