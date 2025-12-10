US President Donald Trump’s administration is set to require all foreign visitors to the United States to submit their social media histories from the past five years, according to a notice by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).
The directive, released on Tuesday will be enforced for all new entrants, including travelers from countries that require visas.
In addition to social media activity, visitors may also need to provide email addresses and phone numbers used during the same period, as well as the names, birth dates, and addresses of family members, including children.
The rules would also affect travelers from countries enlisted in the visa waiver program, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan, and Qatar, who currently can visit the US for up to 90 days using an Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) form.
The proposal, published in the Federal Register—the official journal of the US government—cites a January executive order from Trump titled “Protecting the United States From Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats.”
The restrictions come as the US prepares to host major international sporting events, including next year’s FIFA World Cup for men across the US, Canada, and Mexico, and the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
Critics say the new requirements could pose significant obstacles for tourists and infringe on digital privacy and civil liberties.
10, December 2025
Source: Presstv