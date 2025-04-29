This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
29, April 2025
US: Trump addressing rally in Michigan as he marks 100 days in office 0
by soter • Headline News, Politics, World
US President Donald Trump is speaking at a rally in Michigan as he marks 100 days in office
“We’ve just gotten started,” he tells a crowd of supporters at the celebratory event
Since re-entering office three months ago, Trump has reshaped the US government with a flurry of executive actions
Earlier today in a briefing to mark Trump’s 100th day as US president, the White House criticised Amazon as “hostile” and “political”
It followed reports suggesting the online retailer will show consumers how much the president’s tariffs add to the cost of its products
Amazon says any plan to list import charges was never approved and it “is not going to happen”
Source: BBC