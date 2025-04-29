29, April 2025

US: Trump addressing rally in Michigan as he marks 100 days in office 0

US President Donald Trump is speaking at a rally in Michigan as he marks 100 days in office

“We’ve just gotten started,” he tells a crowd of supporters at the celebratory event

Since re-entering office three months ago, Trump has reshaped the US government with a flurry of executive actions

Earlier today in a briefing to mark Trump’s 100th day as US president, the White House criticised Amazon as “hostile” and “political”

It followed reports suggesting the online retailer will show consumers how much the president’s tariffs add to the cost of its products

Amazon says any plan to list import charges was never approved and it “is not going to happen”

Source: BBC