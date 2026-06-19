US Vice President JD Vance has sharply criticized warmongering Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich for their aggressive opposition to the landmark memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the United States and Iran to end the war, describing their stance as detached from reality and harmful to Israel’s own interests.
In an interview with The New York Times published on Thursday, Vance directly named the ultranationalist so-called National Security Minister Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Smotrich, calling out their public attacks on the agreement signed remotely by President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
“What is your exact proposal? You’re a country of 9 million people. You can’t just kill your way out of solving every single national security problem that you have,” Vance stated, referring to the Israeli regime.
Vance emphasized that the deal represents a positive path forward for the region.
He noted pointed out that the majority of defensive weapons protecting Israel in recent months were American-made and funded by US taxpayers.
“Donald J. Trump is the only head of state in the entire world who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment in time,” Vance said, adding that anyone believing their biggest problem is the US president “needs to wake up and smell the reality.”
The MoU calls for a permanent end to hostilities across all fronts, the removal of the US naval blockade within 30 days, the restoration of commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a reconstruction plan worth at least $300 billion, and the lifting of US sanctions.
Under the MoU, the two sides have entered a 60-day negotiation period, with the goal of reaching a comprehensive final agreement. In-person negotiations are scheduled to begin on June 19 in Switzerland, with Pakistan and Qatar serving as mediators.
The agreement followed an unprovoked US-Israeli war of terrorism against Iran that began in late February.
19, June 2026
US VP Vance rebukes warmongering Israeli ministers for attacking Iran Deal 0
US Vice President JD Vance has sharply criticized warmongering Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich for their aggressive opposition to the landmark memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the United States and Iran to end the war, describing their stance as detached from reality and harmful to Israel’s own interests.
In an interview with The New York Times published on Thursday, Vance directly named the ultranationalist so-called National Security Minister Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Smotrich, calling out their public attacks on the agreement signed remotely by President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
“What is your exact proposal? You’re a country of 9 million people. You can’t just kill your way out of solving every single national security problem that you have,” Vance stated, referring to the Israeli regime.
Vance emphasized that the deal represents a positive path forward for the region.
He noted pointed out that the majority of defensive weapons protecting Israel in recent months were American-made and funded by US taxpayers.
“Donald J. Trump is the only head of state in the entire world who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment in time,” Vance said, adding that anyone believing their biggest problem is the US president “needs to wake up and smell the reality.”
The MoU calls for a permanent end to hostilities across all fronts, the removal of the US naval blockade within 30 days, the restoration of commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a reconstruction plan worth at least $300 billion, and the lifting of US sanctions.
Under the MoU, the two sides have entered a 60-day negotiation period, with the goal of reaching a comprehensive final agreement. In-person negotiations are scheduled to begin on June 19 in Switzerland, with Pakistan and Qatar serving as mediators.
The agreement followed an unprovoked US-Israeli war of terrorism against Iran that began in late February.
Source: Presstv