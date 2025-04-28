This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
28, April 2025
Vatican: Conclave to elect new pope will start on May 7 0
by soter • Headline News, News, Religion, World, World
The death of Pope Francis has set in motion a centuries-old ritual to select a new pope. Cardinals will meet in a secret conclave to elect the new global Church leader starting May 7, the Vatican said Monday. Cardinals have been gathering in Vatican City since the pontiff died on April 21, but few clues have emerged as to who they might elect.
The date of May 7 was decided during a closed-door meeting of cardinals at the Vatican, the first since the funeral of Pope Francis on Saturday, a source from the Holy See told Reuters.
Dozens of “Princes of the Church” from across the world have been gathering at the Vatican since the 88-year-old Argentine pontiff died on April 21.
But so far there are few clues as to who they might choose next.
Source: France 24