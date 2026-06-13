Cameroon and the United Arab Emirates have opened discussions on a new framework aimed at strengthening trade and investment ties.
The initiative was discussed during a meeting in Yaounde on June 10, 2026 between Minister of Trade Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana and Salem Saeed Alsham, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates accredited to Nigeria and Cameroon. The talks focused on expanding economic cooperation and identifying new areas of commercial partnership between the two countries, which have maintained diplomatic relations since 1975.
A key proposal examined during the meeting was the possible conclusion of a Comprehensive Investment Partnership Agreement. The proposed framework would establish legal and institutional mechanisms to facilitate trade, encourage investment flows and provide a structured basis for long-term economic cooperation.
According to figures presented by the Emirati diplomat and relayed by the Ministry of Trade, non-oil trade between Cameroon and the UAE reached US$1.24 billion in 2024, representing a two per cent increase compared with the previous year. Both sides described the performance as encouraging while acknowledging significant scope for further growth in trade and investment.
From Cameroon’s perspective, the discussions focused on attracting investment into value-added industries rather than relying solely on exports of unprocessed commodities. Minister Mbarga Atangana highlighted opportunities in the agro-industrial sector, particularly in the processing of cocoa, palm oil, cotton and coffee.
The minister said the various derivatives produced from these commodities offer investment opportunities for foreign partners, including Emirati investors seeking projects beyond the hydrocarbons sector. The Ministry of Trade reiterated Cameroon’s commitment to creating favourable conditions for foreign investment while expanding commercial partnerships with strategic international markets.
According to information published by the ministry, the UAE’s growing interest in the Cameroonian market reflects the Gulf state’s broader strategy of diversifying its international economic engagement and exploring opportunities beyond the oil and gas sector.
For Cameroon, the discussions are part of wider efforts to attract productive investment capable of supporting industrial development and export diversification. Authorities view foreign direct investment in processing industries as a means of increasing local value addition and strengthening the country’s export base.
Both sides welcomed the prospect of concluding a trade and investment cooperation agreement, describing it as a potential instrument for strengthening economic ties and creating a more predictable framework for future business activity.
The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to deepen bilateral economic relations and explore mechanisms that could support increased trade, investment and industrial cooperation between the two countries, according to the Ministry of Trade.
13, June 2026
Yaoundé, Abu Dhabi explore new trade and investment framework 0
Cameroon and the United Arab Emirates have opened discussions on a new framework aimed at strengthening trade and investment ties.
The initiative was discussed during a meeting in Yaounde on June 10, 2026 between Minister of Trade Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana and Salem Saeed Alsham, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates accredited to Nigeria and Cameroon. The talks focused on expanding economic cooperation and identifying new areas of commercial partnership between the two countries, which have maintained diplomatic relations since 1975.
A key proposal examined during the meeting was the possible conclusion of a Comprehensive Investment Partnership Agreement. The proposed framework would establish legal and institutional mechanisms to facilitate trade, encourage investment flows and provide a structured basis for long-term economic cooperation.
According to figures presented by the Emirati diplomat and relayed by the Ministry of Trade, non-oil trade between Cameroon and the UAE reached US$1.24 billion in 2024, representing a two per cent increase compared with the previous year. Both sides described the performance as encouraging while acknowledging significant scope for further growth in trade and investment.
From Cameroon’s perspective, the discussions focused on attracting investment into value-added industries rather than relying solely on exports of unprocessed commodities. Minister Mbarga Atangana highlighted opportunities in the agro-industrial sector, particularly in the processing of cocoa, palm oil, cotton and coffee.
The minister said the various derivatives produced from these commodities offer investment opportunities for foreign partners, including Emirati investors seeking projects beyond the hydrocarbons sector. The Ministry of Trade reiterated Cameroon’s commitment to creating favourable conditions for foreign investment while expanding commercial partnerships with strategic international markets.
According to information published by the ministry, the UAE’s growing interest in the Cameroonian market reflects the Gulf state’s broader strategy of diversifying its international economic engagement and exploring opportunities beyond the oil and gas sector.
For Cameroon, the discussions are part of wider efforts to attract productive investment capable of supporting industrial development and export diversification. Authorities view foreign direct investment in processing industries as a means of increasing local value addition and strengthening the country’s export base.
Both sides welcomed the prospect of concluding a trade and investment cooperation agreement, describing it as a potential instrument for strengthening economic ties and creating a more predictable framework for future business activity.
The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to deepen bilateral economic relations and explore mechanisms that could support increased trade, investment and industrial cooperation between the two countries, according to the Ministry of Trade.
Source: Business in Cameroon